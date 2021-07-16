Archie Renaux’s biography: age, height, parents, partner, child
Archie Renaux is an English actor and model. Shadow and Bone, Body of Water, and Gold Digger are just a few of the films and television programs in which he has appeared. He's also walked the runway in Men's Fashion Week.
Profile summary
- Full name: Archie James Beale
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 22nd November 1997
- Archie Renaux's age: 23 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, England
- Current residence: London, England
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 6'1"
- Height in centimetres: 185
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Girlfriend: Annie
- Children: 1
- Daughter: Iris
- Education: Richard Challoner School
- Occupation: Actor and model
- Net worth: $300 thousand
- Instagram account: @archierenaux3
- Twitter account: @archierenaux
Archie Renaux's biography
The English actor was born in London on November 22, 1997. Archie Renaux's parents remain unknown to the general public. He is not the only child in the family; he has three siblings, two sisters and a brother.
What is Archie Renaux's heritage?
He is a British citizen. His mother is of Indian and British descent.
Where did Archie go to school?
The 23-year-old actor schooled at Richard Challoner School. He eventually proceeded to The Unseen drama school in London, where he focused on developing his acting skills.
Career
Renaux started off as a model. He modelled for Gay Times Magazine, Topman, Nasir Mazhar, Moss Bros., and Men's Fashion Week.
He made his television debut in the short film Market Road as Eddie in 2017. The following year, he played David in Feline.
Archie Renaux's movies and TV shows
The actor has played roles in the following television shows and films.
Films
- 2021: Voyagers as Alex
- 2020: Body of Water as Jamie
- 2018: Strange Days as Eli
- 2018: Feline as David
- 2017: Market Road as Eddie
- Catherine, Called Birdy
- Zero as Dev
- Morbius as Bobby
Television shows
- 2021: Shadow and Bone as Malyen Oretsev
- 2019: Gold Digger as Leo Day
- 2019: Hanna as Feliciano
Is Archie Renaux single?
Archie is a very private person. Even though he is a famous actor, he rarely talks or posts photos about his girlfriend, making his fans wonder if he is single.
The truth is that he is in a relationship.
Who is Archie Renaux's girlfriend?
The actor is dating Annie, and they are blessed with a daughter. Unfortunately, there isn't much information about Archie Renaux's partner.
Archie Renaux's child
Does the actor have a child? Yes, he does. Archie Renaux's baby girl is called Iris. She was born in October 2020.
How tall is Archie Renaux from Shadow and Bone?
Archie Renaux's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), and he weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs). The actor has brown eyes and black hair.
What is his net worth?
The talented actor has a net worth of $300 thousand.
Archie Renaux is an actor who has kept details surrounding his personal life very private.
