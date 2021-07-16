Archie Renaux’s biography: age, height, parents, partner, child

Archie Renaux is an English actor and model. Shadow and Bone, Body of Water, and Gold Digger are just a few of the films and television programs in which he has appeared. He's also walked the runway in Men's Fashion Week.

Renaux attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Find out more about Renaux's life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Archie James Beale

Archie James Beale Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22nd November 1997

22nd November 1997 Archie Renaux's age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, England

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, England Current residence: London, England

London, England Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'1"

6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Annie

Annie Children: 1

1 Daughter: Iris

Iris Education: Richard Challoner School

Richard Challoner School Occupation: Actor and model

Actor and model Net worth: $300 thousand

$300 thousand Instagram account: @archierenaux3

@archierenaux3 Twitter account: @archierenaux

Archie Renaux's biography

The English actor was born in London on November 22, 1997. Archie Renaux's parents remain unknown to the general public. He is not the only child in the family; he has three siblings, two sisters and a brother.

What is Archie Renaux's heritage?

A photo of actor Renaux. Photo: @archierenaux3

Source: Instagram

He is a British citizen. His mother is of Indian and British descent.

Where did Archie go to school?

The 23-year-old actor schooled at Richard Challoner School. He eventually proceeded to The Unseen drama school in London, where he focused on developing his acting skills.

Career

Renaux started off as a model. He modelled for Gay Times Magazine, Topman, Nasir Mazhar, Moss Bros., and Men's Fashion Week.

He made his television debut in the short film Market Road as Eddie in 2017. The following year, he played David in Feline.

Archie Renaux's movies and TV shows

The actor has played roles in the following television shows and films.

Films

2021: Voyagers as Alex

as Alex 2020: Body of Water as Jamie

as Jamie 2018: Strange Days as Eli

as Eli 2018: Feline as David

as David 2017: Market Road as Eddie

as Eddie Catherine, Called Birdy

Zero as Dev

as Dev Morbius as Bobby

Television shows

2021: Shadow and Bone as Malyen Oretsev

as Malyen Oretsev 2019: Gold Digger as Leo Day

as Leo Day 2019: Hanna as Feliciano

Is Archie Renaux single?

Archie is a very private person. Even though he is a famous actor, he rarely talks or posts photos about his girlfriend, making his fans wonder if he is single.

The truth is that he is in a relationship.

Renaux during an acting scene. Photo: @archierenaux3

Source: Instagram

Who is Archie Renaux's girlfriend?

The actor is dating Annie, and they are blessed with a daughter. Unfortunately, there isn't much information about Archie Renaux's partner.

Archie Renaux's child

Does the actor have a child? Yes, he does. Archie Renaux's baby girl is called Iris. She was born in October 2020.

How tall is Archie Renaux from Shadow and Bone?

Archie Renaux's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), and he weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs). The actor has brown eyes and black hair.

What is his net worth?

The talented actor has a net worth of $300 thousand.

Archie Renaux is an actor who has kept details surrounding his personal life very private.

READ ALSO: Taylor Atelian's biography: age, height, net worth, where is she now?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Taylor Atelian. Taylor is a popular American dancer, singer and actress.

Taylor was born on 27th March 1995 in Santa Barbara, California, United States. She has two brothers named Brandon and Justin.

The actress has appeared in series like According To Jim as Ruby and Toddlers and Tiaras as a pageant judge. Read her biography to find out more details about her personal life and career.

Source: Legit.ng