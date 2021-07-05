Taylor Atelian’s biography: age, height, net worth, where is she now?

Taylor Atelian is an American dancer, singer and actress who has worked in the acting industry from her childhood up to her teenage years. She is best known for her roles in According To Jim and Toddlers and Tiaras. However, ever since she stopped acting, she has stayed out of the limelight. So, where is Taylor Atelian now, and what is she currently doing?

During her acting career, she was nominated six times (2002-2008) for Young Artist Awards in the category of Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama): Young Actress Age 10 or Under for the show According To Jim.

Profile summary

Full name: Taylor Marie Atelian

Taylor Marie Atelian Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 March 1995

27 March 1995 Taylor Atelian's age: 26 years (as of 2021)

26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California, United States of America

Santa Barbara, California, United States of America Current residence: Denver, Colorado, US

Denver, Colorado, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in lbs: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 34-29-36

34-29-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-73-91

86-73-91 Bra size: 34B

34B Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Ken Atelian

Ken Atelian Mother: Suzy Atelian

Suzy Atelian Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Occupation: Actress, dancer and singer

Actress, dancer and singer Net worth: $500 thousand

Taylor Atelian's biography

The American actress was born on 27th March 1995 in Santa Barbara, California, United States. Her parents are Ken and Suzy Atelian. She grew up in Santa Barbara along with her two older brothers named Brandon and Justin.

Career

Taylor began her acting career at a younger age, performing on stage. She became a member of the Lobero Theatre and performed in shows like Babes in Toyland and Alice in Wonderland.

She also worked on a production of Pinocchio based on the character from The Adventures of Pinocchio, popularized by the 1940 Disney film.

Her big break came in 2001 when she was cast to play Ruby in the ABC sitcom According to Jim. In the show, Taylor Atelian and Billi Bruno are sisters and daughters of James Belushi and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

Taylor Atelian's movies and television shows

The actress has been a part of the following TV shows and films.

2001–2009: According To Jim as Ruby

as Ruby 2008: Reaper as Amanda Addison

as Amanda Addison 2013: Toddlers and Tiaras as Pageant Judge

Taylor Atelian from According to Jim also made an appearance in the music video Celebrity by Brad Paisley. She used to be a part of an all-girl music group Pink-E-Swear, but the group only released two songs in 2011 and has been dormant ever since.

Besides acting and music, Taylor has worked as a bartender at O'Malley, Baja Sharkeez, and M8Rx in Santa Barbara. She was also a dance instructor at Zermeño Dance Academy and San Marcos Senior High. Atelian currently works at the ViewHouse in Denver, Colorado.

Who is Taylor Atelian dating?

According to her Facebook page, Taylor is in a relationship with Britney Marie Jimenez. However, if you dig deeper, it becomes apparent that this is merely a joke, and Taylor and Britney are just best friends.

A closer look at Taylor's Facebook and TikTok reveals that she used to be in a relationship with Jesse Schullstrom-Warren, but it seems like the two are no longer together.

Height, weight and body measurements

Taylor Atelian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 127 lbs (58 kgs). The actress has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 34-29-36 inches (86-73-91 cm).

How much is Taylor Atelian worth?

Taylor Atelian's net worth is estimated to be approximately $500 thousand. Her income is attributable to her career as an actress.

Where is Taylor Atelian today? Taylor hasn't returned to acting since leaving Toddlers and Tiaras in 2013. She currently lives in Denver, Colorado, where she works as a bartender.

