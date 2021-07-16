An Oyinbo man Wiebe Boer has sent social media into frenzy as he announced becoming a farmer in Nigeria

Wiebe who was born to Dutch missionaries expressed delight at taking up something which he tagged a family tradition

The man hailed young minds who have taken advantage of the viability of the agricultural sector by becoming farmers

Wiebe Boer shared pictures of his large farmlands on his LinkedIn page located in Kwall, Bassa LGA, Plateau State.

He was born to Dutch missionary parents in Jos Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Wiebe Boer

He celebrated young people who have taken up farming and highlighted some produces which can be exported after being grown in Nigeria.

He listed like coffee, asparagus, strawberries, red cabbage, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spices, flowers, grapes and wine.

Nigerians commend the white farmer

Godwin Okafor said:

"I was just thinking of this today, then u posted.

"But Nigeria’s educational systems needs to detach from too much certifications and go practical in farming and agriculture... people chase certificate too much in Nigeria.

"All states government should woo young diaspora Nigerians investors with great incentives in agricultural farming."

Yilan yusuf wrote:

"Louder please Oga Louder!!!! Nigeria! Nigeria! Nigeria! How many times i hala unna? I say this pulling our imaginary boney ears that doesn't want to hear word. Wetin u dey fine for... E dey ur...I remember seeing locally produced wine in Jos some years ago at someone's house, from a private winery he said wasn't too far, in this country OOo not Paris."

Jerry Tobi said:

"Great Work Sarkin Gona Wiebe Boer, Ph.D.

"We got alot of Young Agri businesses doing well all over the country. We need to tell more stories of exploits made in the Agribusiness space.

"One thing we need to look at is exploring the Value Chains in the agric market.

"Do just produce, process and dont just create add Value."

Simi Serena Abok commented:

"Jos has loads of potential, I think we are sitting on gold and don't even realise it. Congratulations."

