Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi's ex-manager, Kara has taken to social media to react to the lavish party happening at Oba, Anambra state

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana is set to bury his late mum over the weekend in Oba, Anambra state.

The party will be a lavish one as Obi's wealthy friends have been trying to outshine each other as a sign of support for the businesssman.

Lady Kara expressed worry for Nigerian youths Photo credit: @theladykara/@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The display of wealth has got Nigerians talking with different views and opinions. Singer, Oritsefemi's ex-manager, Kara also dropped her opinion.

Kara laments about the effect of the display of wealth

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the talent manager revealed that the Igbo tribe in Nigeria is notorious for throwing awesome parties but 200 cows for a burial ceremony is over the top.

She expressed worry over the effect the lavish display of wealth will have on youths who idolise this kind of lifestyle.

Kara who questioned why so many cows have to die also prayed that less fortunate men will not pick up crime out of envy.

Worried for her kinsmen

Due to the insecurity in the country, the talent manager prayed for protection over Obi Cubana and his people in the east.

She expressed worry over kidnappers who attack wealthy Igbo men.

See the post as sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram:

Nigerians react

As expected, Kara's statement got people talking on social media, read some comments below:

Ubifranklintriplemg:

"It will only affect people who want to be affected, what you see today is over 15 years of hard work and relationships."

Nelsonhope10:

"I believe is totally unnecessary but it won't affect me at all."

Benbills007:

"Don’t go mind your business..He should return the cows his good friends have him because you are worried about Youths,smh..Them go soon tag you a Hater."

Omobha:

"It's over 500 cows self...but why so bitter? Why not mind your business? So, he should decline the cows from those that gave him? Or he should stop them?"

Sophytestimony:

"Madam nothing will happen to any of them , thanks for your concern."

Igbo celebs storm Obi Cubana's hometown

Nigerian celebrities showed love to nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana for his mother's burial ceremony in his hometown.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo were seen at Obi's village. Singer Orezi was also spotted in a photo with the businessman.

Billionaire E-Money and his beautiful wife also honoured Obi with their presence in Anambra. Singer Kcee was also spotted.

Source: Legit.ng