Electronic transmission of result: Full list of APC, PDP senators who voted for, against report
The debate on whether or not election results compiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be transmitted electronically came down to individual voting at the Senate on Thursday, July 15.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
In the report submitted by the chairman of the Senate committee on INEC matter, Kabiru Gaya, it was recommended that when possible, the commission“may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”
However, Senator Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) amended the clause to read “INEC may consider electronic collation of results, provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”
A rowdy session ensued when the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, approved Abdullahi's amendment.
To return order to the House, Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, suggested voting on the controversial issue, The Cable reports.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Whereas the ‘NO’ vote was to empower NCC to determine the electronic transmission of electoral results, the ‘YES’ was to allow INEC to transmit results when and where practicable, Premium Times also reported.
Below are lists of lawmakers who took part in the voting exercise:
Senators who voted for INEC to seek clearance from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before e-transmission of results:
1. Ovie Omo-Agege
2. Peter Nwaoboshi
3. Mohammed Ali Ndume
4. Opeyemi Bamidele
5. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir
6. Mohammed Danjuma Goje
7. Yusuf Yusuf
8. Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed
9. Sahabi Yau
10. Uba Sani
11. Kabiru Gaya
12. Ishaku Elisha Abbo
13. Amhad Babba Kaita
14. Adamu Aliero
15. Yahaya Abdullahi
16. Yakubu Oseni
17. Isa Jibrin
18. Smart Adeyemi
19. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe
20. Oluremi Tinubu
21. Solomon Adeola
22. Tanko Al-Makura
23. Godiya Akwashiki
24. Abdullahi Adamu
25. Mohammed Sani Musa
26. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
27. Birma Mohammed Enagi
28. Senator Dadu’ut Ladi
29. Francis Alimikhena
30. Abubakar Kyari
31. Senator Surajudeen Ajibola
32. Robert Ajayi Boroffice
33. Orji Uzor Kalu
34. Aderele Oriolowo
35. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed
36. Degi Eremienyo
37. Ashiru Yisa
38. Bello Mandiya
39. Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba
40. Frank Ibezim
41. Kashim Shettima
42. Stephen Odeh
43. Shaibu Lau
44. Alkali Saidu
45. Amos Bulus
46. Danladi Sankara
47. Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim
48. Suleiman Abdul Kwari
49. Abdullahi Barkiya
50. Jika Dauda Haliru
51. Lawali Anka
52. Lawan Gamau
Lawmakers who voted that INEC should transmit election results “when and where practicable”:
1. Enyinnaya Abaribe
2. Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi
3. Clifford Ordia
4. Matthew Urhoghide
5. Gyang Istifanus
6. George Sekibo
7. Biodun Olujimi
8. Mpigi Barinada
9. Betty Apiafi
10. Philip Aduda
11. Chukwuka Utazi
12. Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba
13. Danjuma La’ah
14. Francis Onyewuchi
15. Patrick Ayo Akinyelure
16. Kola Balogun
17. Eyankeyi Akon Etim
18. Christopher Ekpenyong
19. Seriake Dickson
20. Cleopas Zuwoghe
21. Emmanuel Orker-jev
22. Sandy Onor
23. Gershom Bassey
24. James Manager
25. Obinna Ogba
26. Sam Egwu
27. Nnachi Ama Micheal
28. Bassey Albert Bassey
Chaos in Senate over electronic transmission of election result
Earlier, the disagreements over the adjustment of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results, plunged the Senate into a rowdy session on Thursday, July 15.
The uproar began after a resolution was made to amend section 52 (3) by removing the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.
The controversial amendment provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.
Source: Legit.ng