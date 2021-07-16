The debate on whether or not election results compiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be transmitted electronically came down to individual voting at the Senate on Thursday, July 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the report submitted by the chairman of the Senate committee on INEC matter, Kabiru Gaya, it was recommended that when possible, the commission“may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

The voting ended the rowdy session at the Senate (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

Source: Facebook

However, Senator Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) amended the clause to read “INEC may consider electronic collation of results, provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”

A rowdy session ensued when the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, approved Abdullahi's amendment.

To return order to the House, Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, suggested voting on the controversial issue, The Cable reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Whereas the ‘NO’ vote was to empower NCC to determine the electronic transmission of electoral results, the ‘YES’ was to allow INEC to transmit results when and where practicable, Premium Times also reported.

Below are lists of lawmakers who took part in the voting exercise:

Senators who voted for INEC to seek clearance from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before e-transmission of results:

1. Ovie Omo-Agege

2. Peter Nwaoboshi

3. Mohammed Ali Ndume

4. Opeyemi Bamidele

5. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir

6. Mohammed Danjuma Goje

7. Yusuf Yusuf

8. Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed

9. Sahabi Yau

10. Uba Sani

11. Kabiru Gaya

12. Ishaku Elisha Abbo

13. Amhad Babba Kaita

14. Adamu Aliero

15. Yahaya Abdullahi

16. Yakubu Oseni

17. Isa Jibrin

18. Smart Adeyemi

19. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe

20. Oluremi Tinubu

21. Solomon Adeola

22. Tanko Al-Makura

23. Godiya Akwashiki

24. Abdullahi Adamu

25. Mohammed Sani Musa

26. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

27. Birma Mohammed Enagi

28. Senator Dadu’ut Ladi

29. Francis Alimikhena

30. Abubakar Kyari

31. Senator Surajudeen Ajibola

32. Robert Ajayi Boroffice

33. Orji Uzor Kalu

34. Aderele Oriolowo

35. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed

36. Degi Eremienyo

37. Ashiru Yisa

38. Bello Mandiya

39. Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba

40. Frank Ibezim

41. Kashim Shettima

42. Stephen Odeh

43. Shaibu Lau

44. Alkali Saidu

45. Amos Bulus

46. Danladi Sankara

47. Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim

48. Suleiman Abdul Kwari

49. Abdullahi Barkiya

50. Jika Dauda Haliru

51. Lawali Anka

52. Lawan Gamau

Lawmakers who voted that INEC should transmit election results “when and where practicable”:

1. Enyinnaya Abaribe

2. Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi

3. Clifford Ordia

4. Matthew Urhoghide

5. Gyang Istifanus

6. George Sekibo

7. Biodun Olujimi

8. Mpigi Barinada

9. Betty Apiafi

10. Philip Aduda

11. Chukwuka Utazi

12. Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba

13. Danjuma La’ah

14. Francis Onyewuchi

15. Patrick Ayo Akinyelure

16. Kola Balogun

17. Eyankeyi Akon Etim

18. Christopher Ekpenyong

19. Seriake Dickson

20. Cleopas Zuwoghe

21. Emmanuel Orker-jev

22. Sandy Onor

23. Gershom Bassey

24. James Manager

25. Obinna Ogba

26. Sam Egwu

27. Nnachi Ama Micheal

28. Bassey Albert Bassey

Chaos in Senate over electronic transmission of election result

Earlier, the disagreements over the adjustment of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results, plunged the Senate into a rowdy session on Thursday, July 15.

The uproar began after a resolution was made to amend section 52 (3) by removing the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.

The controversial amendment provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng