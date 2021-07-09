The burial ceremony of Prophet TB Joshua has attracted many people from within and outside the country as they all came to pay their last respects

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was among the dignitaries present at the burial ceremony held in Lagos state

Others spotted include Olori Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Dele Momodu, and gospel ministers from outside Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - It was an outpour of eulogies and tributes for Prophet TB Joshua as government officials, dignitaries attended the main laying-to-rest service for the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The interment service of the clergyman who died in June is being held at SCOAN in Ikotun area of Lagos state on Friday, July 9.

The interment service of late Prophet T.B Joshua attracted many prominent personalities around the world. Photo credit: bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

The founder of SCOAN will be laid to rest after a short service in the church auditorium.

Photos shared on SCOAN's Facebook page, indicates that many dignitaries including pastors attended the funeral.

In this report, Legit.ng compiled a list of governors, government officials, dignitaries from outside Nigeria that attended the event.

Also in attendance at the interment ceremony were Tee mac, Byron Cage, and Shirley Murdock who gave outstanding musical performances.

1. The governor of Ondo state, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu

2. Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

3. Olori Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife

4. His Royal Majesty King Willard Mswati Gomani from Malawi

5. Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina

6. Bishop Steven Ogedengbe from Ondo state

7. Bishop Trevor Williamson from The Bahamas

8. Pastor Gerardo Montejano from Argentina

9. Ayoob Kara, president of the Economic Centre for Peace, Israel

10. Evangelist Joseph

11. Prophet Chris

12. Dr. Gary Tonge

13. Dele Momodu, publisher Ovation Magazine

14. Deputy governor of Ondo state Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

15. The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite

Prophet TB Joshua's lying-in-state service

Meanwhile, tears rolled uncontrollably when the remains of the late TB Joshua, arrived at the church premises on Thursday, July 8, for the lying-in-state ceremony.

Legit.ng's photojournalist, Emmanuel Osodi, who was at the event, gave the pictorial description of the programme.

Hundreds of people were seen trying to have a glimpse at the corpse of the late pastor and pay their last respects to the departed cleric.

Source: Legit