President Muhammadu Buhari has officially welcomed Governors Bello Matawalle and Ben Ayade into the APC

The two governors who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently defected to the ruling party

Buhari described their defection as a sign that Nigerians have a firm belief in his administration

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, July 12, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost some states during the 2019 general elections to the opposition parties because the party subscribed to free, fair and credible polls.

The Nation reports Buhari emphasised that the ruling party lost some states in the last election because of its tolerance and respect for individuals.

Legit.ng gathered that the president spoke while receiving Governors Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers) and Matawalle (Zamfara) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC believes in a free, fair and credible election

The president noted that the ruling party has respect for Nigerians, hence its subscription to free and fair polls.

Daily Trust also reports that Governor Ayade and Matawalle were accompanied by Yobe governor who is APC’s caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni; Kebbi governor who is the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) chairman, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

Buhari hands over APC flag to Matawalle, Ben Ayade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari on Monday, July 12, handed the flags of the APC to the two governors who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The governors were Ayade of Cross River state, and his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Obaseki says he won't return to APC

In a related report, the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki ruled out the possibility of returning to the APC, following the gale of defection that rocked the PDP in the last few weeks.

Obaseki left the APC in 2020 after he was disqualified from seeking the party’s ticket for re-election.

The governor, however, described rumours making the rounds that he intended to return to the APC as laughable.

