National Assembly complex, Abuja - The Senate has confirmed the appointment of five national commissioners for the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Punch reported that the Red Chamber confirmed the five commissioners nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari after considering the report of its committee on INEC on Tuesday, July 13.

The Senate on Tuesday, July 13, confirmed the appointment of five national commissioners for INEC. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

List of the confirmed national commissioners

1. Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina)

2. Prof. Kunle Ajayi ( Ekiti)

3. Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa)

4. Baba Bila (Northeast)

5. Abdullahi Zuru (Northwest).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that the Senate stepped down the confirmation of Professor Sani Adam from the north-central because of the petitions against him.

Senate rejects Onochie as INEC commissioner

In a similar development, the Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as an INEC national commissioner.

Onochie was rejected following the consideration of the report of the committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The panel recommended Onochie’s disqualification as INEC National Commissioner because her nomination is allegedly in violation of the 1999 Constitution on the Principle of Federal Character.

Nigerians react to Onochie's rejection

Onochie's rejection by the Senate has stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Commenting on Facebook, Collins Ekele Oyikocho said:

"Good decision from the "Rubber stamp Senators" for the first time since this administration began... even though it's not finished until it's finished.

"The struggle continues as we awaits the presidency's nomination of Abubakar Abdurahman or Yusuf Musa from the northern zone."

Great Ifechidere said:

"Let them equally approve the electronic transmission of result, is more than important for we Nigerians too."

Akanji Clinton Olamide said:

"Then we should b expecting a northerner to replace her since we’ve rejected the southerner they gave us."

Ayo Dada said:

"Her rejection was due to the persistent and loudable outcry by eminent Nigerians and civil society.

"Else, it would've been as usual. Hopefully, Naija go better."

Ex-INEC chairman Jega asks Senate to reject Onochie's nomination

Earlier, Professor Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman had warned the Senate against confirming the appointment of the presidential aide, Onochie, as a national commissioner of the electoral body to avoid controversy.

Jega also said President Muhammadu Buhari could withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state.

The former INEC boss said this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday, July 11.

