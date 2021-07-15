All Nigerians have been urged to apply for the sixth edition of Airtel Nigeria, Airtel Touching Lives 6 before the deadline

Segun Ogunsanya, the chief executive officer and managing director, Airtel Nigeria, made the plea on Wednesday, July 14, in Lagos

Ogunsanya said that the telco would not continue to impact the lives of many Nigerians positively through its various programmes

Ikoyi, Lagos - In its efforts to empower and uplift vulnerable people in Nigeria, build communities and create values for its stakeholders, the leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the commencement of the sixth edition of its flagship CSR intervention, Airtel Touching Lives 6.

Legit.ng reports that while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, during a media launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6’, the chief executive officer and managing director, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said a strong sense of purpose is driving the telco’s relentless focus on sustainable initiatives that can positively impact the various communities where it operates in.

He said the purpose is powerful as it does not just define an individual or an entity but drives its every action and decision.

Ogunsanya said:

“In 2001, Airtel procured its operating license in Nigeria and in 2021 it has renewed the same operating license for another 10-year-period. While it is possible to procure and renew an operating license, you can only earn a social license.

“A social license is the love, loyalty, friendship and affection you get from the communities where you operate as well as from your different stakeholders. While Airtel has renewed its operating license to provide telecommunications services, it is committed to its purpose of empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of its stakeholders, thereby earning its social license.

“To realize this vision, the Airtel Touching Lives initiative was created to offer relief and hope to the underprivileged and downtrodden and also inspire the strong and the wealthy to support the vulnerable and the poor.”

We will pay attention to COVID-19, focus on education, other areas

He also noted that Airtel Touching Lives 6 would continue to focus on the overall philosophy of the programme while taking cognizance of key events such as the global pandemic that has made life difficult for many people.

The Airtel boss stated:

“In the last 16 months, our lives have dramatically changed with COVID-19 and its many variants and waves. In our approach for Season 6, we will pay attention to Covid-19 but we will also focus on education and other areas and we will not deviate from seeking out indigent and medically challenged persons who desperately need help."

Ogunsanya urged the public to be part of the initiative by nominating projects, persons and communities that require support.

He added:

“The nomination process is simple. Once you nominate an individual or cause, our team will review and assess the situation and determine if a follow-up visit will be required. The public can nominate individuals or projects in their communities by dialling 367 or by sending an SMS to the shortcode, 367. Also, mail can be sent to touchinglives@ng.airtel.com.”

According to him, currently, in its 6th season, Airtel Touching Lives is Airtel Nigeria’s flagship corporate philanthropy initiative aimed at providing succour to the underprivileged, hard to reach, vulnerable and disadvantaged in society.

He noted that Airtel Touching Lives takes the format of a reality television show, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities and underprivileged persons/people with special needs.

Ogunsanya further stated that Airtel evaluates and selects the causes to support and that the activities are filmed and broadcasted on terrestrial and satellite television stations with the aim of inspiring other corporate organizations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak across society.

He added that Airtel Touching Lives is about real people, real stories and the real effort of a corporate organisation to uplift the needy and underprivileged, emancipating thousands from the shackles of poverty, despair and hopelessness.

The Airtel chief reiterated:

"Through the programme, Airtel has refurbished an ICT centre for a large community, built modern water borehole systems for large communities, refurbished cancer centers, refurbished a Library for Blind people, rehabilitated an IDP Camp clinic facility, set up small scale trade for underprivileged persons, paid medical bills of underprivileged children and women and flown many persons abroad for treatment, among others."

