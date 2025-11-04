Nintendo hikes Switch 2 annual unit sales target

While Nintendo is diversifying into hit movies and theme parks, consoles remain at the core of its business. Photo: GREG BAKER / AFP

Nintendo said Tuesday it aims to sell 19 million Switch 2 consoles within this financial year, up from its previous target 15 million for the smash-hit gadget.

The Switch 2 became the world's fastest-selling games console after launching in June to a frenzy of excitement from fans of "Super Mario" and other top titles.

"The hardware has seen strong sales since its launch," Nintendo said as it raised its annual net profit forecast to 350 billion yen ($2.3 billion) from 300 billion yen.

Sales of the games "Mario Kart World" and "Donkey Kong Bananza" are growing steadily, the Japanese company said.

"We will aim to keep the momentum of released titles and continuously introduce new titles to expand the platform's user base," it added.

While Nintendo is diversifying into hit movies and theme parks, consoles remain at the core of its business.

The original Switch soared in popularity during the pandemic with games such as "Animal Crossing" striking a chord during long lockdowns worldwide.

The Switch 1 has sold 154 million units since its 2017 release, making it the third best-selling console of all time after Sony's PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo said Tuesday it sold more than 10 million Switch 2 consoles in the first half of 2025-26.

For the April to September period the company logged net profit of nearly 200 billion yen, up 83 percent year-on-year, forecasting record annual sales of 2.25 trillion yen.

"The Switch 2's demand will likely remain high, especially as the console ramps up sales in non-traditional markets such as China," said Darang Candra, director for East Asia and Southeast Asia research at Niko Partners.

"We remain cautious, however, about whether Switch 2 can replicate Switch 1's 150-million-unit sales," he told AFP ahead of Tuesday's earnings release.

"Switch 2's long-term success will depend on Nintendo's ability to sustain engagement with new titles and also penetrate emerging markets" such as in the Middle East and Asian countries apart from Japan, Candra added.

Nintendo in September marked 40 years since the first "Super Mario Bros." game -- a colourful world of platforms, pipes and scowling enemies -- was released.

Market analysts at Jefferies noted that Nintendo's brand was about to receive a "significant boost" when the red-capped Mario character features as a balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City this year for the first time.

The sequel to the megahit "Super Mario Bros. Movie" is also scheduled for release in April 2026.

Source: AFP