Lagos - According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the need for trust and accountability in both the private and public sectors cannot be over-stated.

The Lagos governor who made this point during his reception of the delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), led by its president, Comfort Eyitayo, on Tuesday, July 13, noted that such virtues are needed for sustainable social and economic development.

The governor said such virtues must be upheld in both sectors

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, promised the delegation that his administration will provide necessary support for the entrepreneurship scheme project the institute plans to set up for young professionals.

His words:

“We are in a position where we need to continue to hold ourselves accountable and hold ourselves answerable to the voting public that elected us into office. But more importantly, to be able to hold on to the tenet of ensuring that everything we do, we can account for it; be it infrastructure, financial and human capital."

As he praised the state's public service for having its own arm of ICAN and quality chartered accountants in the civil service, the governor revealed that the government has one of the largest chartered accountant membership in Nigeria.

On her part, Eyitayo hailed Sanwo-Olu for the impressive infrastructural projects in the state.

She said:

“It is not surprising that Lagos State is witnessing massive infrastructural developments, some already completed and other ongoing projects. You are equally building a State that would be highly connected thereby positioned to become a 21st century economy.

“It is noteworthy that Lagos is already the biggest technology hub for start-ups and its ecosystem in Africa. One of the drivers of this enviable status of the State is the expansion of broadband access to every part of the state.”

