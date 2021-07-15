The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed satisfaction over the passage of the CIFIPN by the National Assembly

Comrade Isah Abubakar, the group's president, said the passage of the bill was timely and that it would enhance transparency in public service

The NYCN also urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to delay assent to the CIFIPN bill because of its significance to the country

FCT, Abuja - Following the passage of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigation Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) bill by the National Assembly, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has urged President, Muhammadu Buhari, to give the bill an express assent.

In a statement signed by NYCN president, Comrade Isah Abubakar, and sent to Legit.ng, the group said the bill, if assented to by the president, would enhance the nation's productivity, adding that the CIFIPN would become a new professional body in Nigeria.

A northern group, NYCN has commended the NASS over the passage of the forensic investigation bill. Credit: Isah Abubakar.

The group also praised the efforts of the 9th Assembly in its eagerness to ensure transparency and accountability by the passage of the forensic investigation bill to enhance a robust public service.

Abubakar noted that the history was made by the current federal lawmakers in ensuring the bill for forensic investigation had legal backing.

President Buhari should assent to the CIFIPN bill passed by NASS

He described the decision as a patriotic and direct response geared towards containing corruption, fraud, cybercrimes that had eaten deep into the Nigerian system, saying that it is coming at a time the fight against endemic corruption by the present administration is unwavering.

The youth council saluted the courage of the lawmakers in the continuous protection of the basic duties and their readiness to continue to play a complementary role in Nigeria's good governance through robust forensic legislation.

The NYCN joined the new body and other well-meaning Nigerians in deep appreciation of the desire of the National Assembly in carrying out its statutory functions devoid of any form of delay.

Abubakar noted the assent by Mr. President would play a greater role in his efforts to streamline public service, activities, and checkmate the complementary efforts of the private sector.

He said by the act setting up the new body, the stage is now set to return the country to the glorious days where probity and accountability would be the watchword while merit would be the guiding principle as the new body is set to exhume and clean up all sectors of the economy.

He congratulated the body for attaining this great feat, saying "it will go a long way towards resolving many thorny financial transactions desiring attention in Nigeria."

