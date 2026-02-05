Lagos motorists have been advised to carry seven mandatory documents to avoid fines, vehicle seizure and delays during routine traffic enforcement

The documents were explained as essential for verifying driving eligibility, vehicle safety, insurance coverage and legal ownership

Authorities noted that proper documentation reduced road safety risks and helped curb vehicle theft and related crimes in Lagos

Driving through Lagos demands more than patience and road sense. Motorists are also expected to carry specific documents that prove legal compliance and protect them from avoidable delays, fines or vehicle seizure.

With traffic enforcement handled by agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, missing paperwork often leads to unpleasant encounters.

Seven mandatory documents required for lawful driving on Lagos roads. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beyond enforcement, documentation requirements differ across states. What applies in Lagos may not be identical elsewhere. For residents and regular commuters within the state, understanding the required papers is essential for smooth movement on public roads.

Why proper documentation matters in Lagos

Keeping valid documents helps motorists pass routine checks without tension and ensures vehicles meet safety, insurance and registration standards.

It also supports law enforcement efforts to curb road accidents, theft and other vehicle-related crimes.

Below are seven documents every motorist in Lagos is expected to have, with clear explanations of their purpose and importance.

Seven essential documents for Lagos motorists

1. Driver’s License

This document confirms that a motorist is legally qualified to drive. It is issued to individuals aged 18 and above after meeting Federal Road Safety Corps requirements. Officers rely on it during checks to verify driving eligibility. Driving without it attracts fines or possible impoundment.

2. Vehicle License

Renewed annually, the vehicle license shows that a car is registered with the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue and permitted on public roads. It is displayed on the windscreen and confirms ownership and vehicle details.

Traffic officers conducting routine checks on a Lagos road. Photo: FB/LASTMA

Source: Getty Images

3. Road Worthiness Certificate

This certificate confirms that a vehicle meets safety and environmental standards following inspection. It helps reduce accidents caused by faulty brakes, lights or emissions. Commercial vehicles renew it every six months, while private vehicles usually renew yearly.

4. Proof of Ownership Certificate

Issued annually, this document verifies that a vehicle belongs to a specific individual or organisation. It was introduced by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board and FRSC to strengthen security and reduce vehicle-related crimes.

5. Motor Insurance Certificate

This proves that a vehicle has at least third-party insurance, as required by law. It covers damage or injury caused to others during accidents. Failure to present it can lead to fines or vehicle seizure.

6. Central Motor Registry Record

The electronic Central Motor Registry links a vehicle to its owner through a police-managed database. It serves as a digital identity for vehicles and prevents stolen cars from being re-registered or sold.

7. Allocation Paper

This document verifies the lawful allocation of a vehicle’s registration number, engine and chassis. It confirms legal purchase and helps motorists avoid harassment during checks.

Three family members killed in Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng