A Nigerian lawyer, Emmanuel Ameh, has denied sponsoring a petition against the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professional of Nigeria (CIFIPN) bill

Ameh said that a faceless group had written a letter to the Senate president to drop the CIFIPN bill, citing a lack of transparency

The lawyer also noted that the letter under reference was not authored or co-authored by E.S Ameh as being alleged

FCT, Abuja - Emmanuel Ameh, a Nigerian lawyer, has written a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, over a purported request to drop a bill for an Act seeking to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professional of Nigeria (CIFIPN).

In a statement issued and sent to Legit.ng, Ameh, said that a faceless group in a letter allegedly signed by E.S Ameh on June 16, 2021, asked Lawan to discredit the Bill for an Act seeking to establish CIFIPN.

Barrister Emmanuel Ameh has denied writing a petition against the CIFIPN bill. Credit: Ahmad Lawan

The group had craved Lawan's indulgence to drop the bill seeking to establish the institute based on lack of transparency, high level of personal interest, the vote of no confidence, among other grounds.

I was impersonated by fraudulent elements

But while reacting to the purported petition, Ameh opined maintained that the letter under reference was not authored or co-authored by E.S Ameh as being alleged.

Ameh said:

"The letter under reference was not authored or co-authored by E.S Ameh or together with any of the lawyers in the above chamber (Ihebunandu Memorial Chambers) as alleged and the said letter under reference did not emanate from our law office.

"The lawyer said the authorisation of the letter was mischievously carried out by yet to be identified people who he described as fraudulent elements.

The legal luminary further stressed that no authorisation was directly or indirectly given to anyone to make or address the fraudulent request under reference to the office of the Senate president by any of the counsel in his chamber.

He further stated:

"The name of the purported signatory, his number and the office address as stated on the said letter was never within the knowledge of the acclaimed signatory or any of our colleagues in the law office. It is a clear case of fraud and impersonation.

"We vehemently controvert the purported request under reference and call on your good office to disregard same as the said letter was concocted by yet an unknown fraudulent element to perpetrate wickedness against the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professional of Nigeria (CIFIPN) and to disparage our law office by his/her criminal skulduggery," Ameh wrote in part.

Ameh, however, urged the Senate president and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the passage of the embattled bill into law, noting it would help to checkmate the unending corrupt practices that have nearly destroyed the nation.

