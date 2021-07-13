Social media celebrity Ada La Pinky has taken to her Instagram page lamenting Wizkid’s continued snub

The endowed lady shared a video showing several unacknowledged messages she has sent to the music star since 2008

Ada’s post elicited mixed reactions from members of the online community with some of them dropping hilarious responses

Singer Wizkid has a lot of ladies who have been trying to publicly get his attention and one of them just spoke again.

The endowed lady who is popularly known as Ada La Pinky on social media took to her Instagram page with a video showing the loads of messages she has been sending to the singer for years.

Female fan cries out as Wizkid continues to ignore her Instagram DMs. Photo: @wizkidayo/@ada_la_pinky

Ada said the Grammy-nominated music star hasn’t acknowledged any of her Instagram messages since 2008 when she has been sending them.

One of her messages to the singer appeared like lyrics to a song. It read in part:

"I dey mad for you, ehn. I dey crazy for you, ehn. They say I dey do like say I be fool. That I am a fool for you. Ehn. Make them dey talk o. Na them get their mouth."

Sharing the clip on her page, Ada wrote:

“Only me Dey inside this dm since 2008 sef help me ooooo.... I no need sense to love ooo.. @wizkidayo.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Ada La Pinky’s post

Shortly after sharing the clip, followers were seen in the comment section with hilarious takes on the matter.

Read what some of them had to say below:

monalisa.stephen said:

"Na the Bress Dey Scare am oo."

officialhumblehustler said:

"But you have been a dancer in one of his music video before. why didn’t you shoot your shots then."

iwalewa_ said:

"Unpredictable_kashy eed our boyfriend abi , wo leave our husband alone o , have you even bought your own proposal ring cus I’ve bought mine."

unpredictable_kashy said:

"Keep shooting jare ❤️❤️❤️ he go still answer."

adetoun4718 said:

"We plenty on top e matter."

Wizkid gets fans talking after announcing new music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid hinted to his fans on social media that he is ready to drop a new hit.

The much-loved singer took to social media to alert fans about new music that would be dropping in about a week. According to the Made in Lagos star, the track was going to blow the minds of his fans as he made them anticipate his new work.

However, some fans suggested that the singer wouldn't release the song as promised.

