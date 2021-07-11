Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has joined the long list of Nigerian leaders canvassing for prayers to solve the country's problems

Nigeria, a deeply religious country, struggles with problems of insecurity, unemployment, hunger and lack of infrastructures

Over time, the country's leaders have randomly asked citizens to embark on prayers as a means to address the issues

Sapele - The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Speaking on Sunday, July 11 at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

Omo-Agege says prayers are important in addressing Nigeria's challenges. Photo credit: Ovie Omo-Agege

The event which held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

A praying nation

A statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga quoted him as saying:

“We need the intervention of the church, we need prayers for this country. We are nothing without God. No matter what we do, if we don't have the blessings and anointing of God, it is to no avail.

“I want to urge the church to continue to pray for Nigeria. There is a lot more that we need to do to protect our citizens.”

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope but to have faith in God for solutions to their problems.

Quoting from the Bible’s Books of Psalm 46:1-7; 27:1; 21:6; 16:11; Isaiah 26:3 and John 16:33, the guest preacher assured that Jesus Christ has not changed from caring and loving his followers.

According to him, the Church has become the last hope of the hopeless even as he enjoined the church to preach hope to their followers to bring them back to society.

God's presence, according to the cleric, brings joy, spiritual growth, healing, divine protection and it helps to fulfill our destiny.

More calls for prayers in Nigeria

Similarly, wife of the Nasarawa state governor, Hajia Salifat Sule has said there is a need to pray to God to help political office holders all over the country including the president to fight the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Hajia Sule made the comment while speaking during the one-day ‘Peace Prayer for the Nation’ on Sunday, July 11 in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

She explained that the prayer was in compliance with the directive by Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria to pray for the nation against the various insecurity challenges negating the flow of development and the dividends of democracy in the country.

Similarly, Nigeria's former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon has said that with collective and concerted prayers from all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity, the country will win the war against armed banditry, kidnapping, and other social ills.

Gowon made the comment at a one-day prayer rally to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The event was held at the Calvary Life Assembly, Nomansland, Kano state with the theme, “Awake, put on strength the arm of the Lord.”

Last year, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, charged religious bodies to embark on intercession for God to intervene in the myriads of challenges bedevilling Nigeria and the global economy.

Governor Okowa made the comment when he received a delegation of the national executive of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that a lot of support was needed from the Christian bodies in tackling the problems of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, coronavirus pandemic, and recession which, he said, needed prayers for God to reverse the ugly trend.

