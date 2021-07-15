The Peoples Democratic Party has advocated for the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act amendment bill

Kola Ologbondiyan, a spokesperson for the party, claimed that some interests in the country are opposed to electronic transmission of election results

The opposition party argued that Senators and members of the House of Representatives would be doing a disservice to the nation if they vote against the idea

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, July 14, alleged that there is a plot in both chambers of the National Assembly to reject the electronic transmission of election results.

The party in a statement issued through its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, via its official Facebook page, alleged that federal lawmakers plan to reject the inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act amendment bill during plenary on Thursday, July 15.

PDP advised senators not to succumb to undemocratic interests.

Source: Facebook

Plot promoted by certain interests

Ologbondiyan stated that information available to the PDP indicated that the move was being promoted by certain interests in the National Assembly.

He advised Senators and members of the House of Representatives to shun partisanship and vote in the national interest on section 50 (2) of the Electoral Act amendment bill, which dwells on electronic transmission of results.

The party said:

‘’The PDP asserts that it behooves on every Nigerian, particularly the federal lawmakers, to work on the improvement of our electoral processes in order to engender free, fair, transparent and credible elections.’’

Exclusion of electronic transmission of results counterproductive

The party argued that the exclusion of electronic transmission of election results from the law cannot be justified because network exists and functions in all local government headquarters of the country, The Punch reported.

PDP said:

‘’It is imperative to add that with the technology proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even where the network is slow, it does not stop the transmission process from arriving at the collation centre.''

The opposition party warned that excluding electronic transmission of election results would strangulate Nigeria’s electoral process.

In another news, the Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Trust reported that Onochie was rejected following the consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The panel recommended Onochie’s disqualification as INEC National Commissioner because her nomination is allegedly in violation of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution on the Principle of Federal Character.

