It is hoped by Thursday, July 15, the leadership of the Senate would have passed the electoral amendment bill

This is as the red chamber on Wednesday, July 14, received a report of its committee on INEC matters

However, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has debunked claims that the report of the committee has been tampered with

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) on Wednesday, July 14, submitted its report to the House after concluding its assignment on the electoral amendment bill, Leadership reports.

Based on this, the report is expected to be listed for consideration and approval by the Senate on Thursday, July 15.

The Senate boss said some persons are claiming that there is foul play in the reports (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

Source: Facebook

This was confirmed by Senator Sadiq Umar, the chairman of the Senate committee on rules and business, who said that the report will be scheduled on the Senate’s order paper for consideration on the next legislative day which is Thursday, The Nation also reported.

Mischief makers at work

Reacting to the development, Senate President Ahmad Lawan dismissed claims from some mischievous persons that the leadership of the National Assembly had tampered with the report of the committee on INEC of both chambers.

Lawan added:

“This is the decision of the committee on INEC and, therefore, whatever would be discussed or considered about the Bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the committee here.

“If anybody feels strongly about anything, he or she should meet the senators to canvass for their positions rather than blackmailing our leadership."

Electoral bill passage, key to unlocking Nigeria’s potentials

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel had declared that the passage of the electoral bill was crucial to the furtherance of Nigeria’s democracy, as against the ongoing process of reviewing the nation’s constitution.

According to the Akwa Ibom state governor, taking the nation on the path of constitutional review would portend a deliberate distraction, when the issue of the electoral bill should be on the front burner.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governor made the statement on Thursday, June 10, while hosting the south-south zonal executives of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Government House, Uyo.

Source: Legit.ng