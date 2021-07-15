Singer Davido has finally come out of mourning as the Jowo crooner's voice was recently heard in a video he shared

The Assurance crooner was heard hailing his third child Ifeanyi who was spotted watching a cartoon

Ifeanyi who seem to be in a world of his own was also seen putting on his father's beanie while smiling at the funny characters

The past few days have been hard for singer Davido as he spent his time behind closed doors to mourn the sudden death of his friend Obama DMW.

The singer, however, seems to be back to his normal self as he recently shared a video of his son Ifeanyi on his Instagram story.

Davido shares a video of Ifeanyi watching a cartoon. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares a video of Ifeanyi

In the video, Ifeanyi was wearing an oversized blue cap assumed to be Davido's. The singer seemed to be the one recording his son as his voice was heard in the background.

Ifeanyi's attention was on something in front of him as he jumped up in excitement at a point. When the camera panned towards that side, it showed that the little boy was watching an interesting cartoon on his tablet.

Watch the video below:

May's first trip on air

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke shared a photo of his little daughter sitting pretty in a private jet.

The proud dad melted hearts on social media after he shared a totally adorable photo of little Maya smiling on her first trip on the family's private jet.

Adewale revealed that she didn't cry and therefore declare 'extra milk' for good behaviour.

The photo which has since garnered over 40,000 likes on Instagram, had several people - celebrities included - dropping sweet messages in the comment section.

