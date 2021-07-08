Adewale Adeleke recently took to his Instagram page to share a sweet photo of his daughter, Maya, on the family's private jet

Adewale who is Davido's older brother revealed that it was Maya's first trip ever on the private jet

Maya's cute smiling face has left several social media users including celebrities gushing over with love

The Adeleke family undoubtedly makes the cutest babies and Adewale Adeleke's daughter is yet another proof of this.

Adewale shared a photo from his daughter's first trip on the jet. Photo credit: @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

The proud dad recently melted hearts on social media after he shared a totally adorable photo of little Maya smiling on her first trip on the family's private jet.

Adewale revealed that she didn't cry and therefore declare 'extra milk' for good behaviour.

He captioned:

"Maya’s first trip on the jet! She did so well, didn’t cry once! Extra milk for you today for being such a good girl! Daddy loves you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

She's so cute!

The photo which has since garnered over 40,000 likes on Instagram, had several people - celebrities included - dropping sweet messages in the comment section.

Check some comments out below:

symplysimi:

"Ugh so cute."

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"Oh my goodness so adorable ❤️"

theonlykslim:

"Way too cute."

lloyd_mack:

"Coolest kid on the block haha."

chizzyfrancess:

"It’s her cute smile 4 me"

tommy_aiyegbusi:

"Sitting pretty❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iamkemijibril:

"Freshest "

mzella00:

"She's so adorable ❤️"

elegantcillia:

"Fine Baby ❤️"

Maya's birth

In November, 2020, Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem, welcomed their first child, Maya. The couple took to social media to share the news of the latest addition to their family.

The new mom, Ekanem, shared a short clip from her maternity photoshoot on Thanksgiving Day as she showed off her baby bump.

Her husband, Adewale, also took to the comment section to show appreciation to his woman and the birth of their little one.

Source: Legit.ng