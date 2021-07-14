Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to social media with a lovely dedicated post to celebrate his first daughter Hallel

The little girl turned nine on July 14 and the singer shared a photo specially taken for the occasion

Dakolo was full of praises for his baby girl and he also shared a throwback video expressing how betrayed he feels that she is growing so fast

The singer's wife, Busola also took to her Instagra page to share a video of Hallel's intimate and small birthday party

Much loved Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo's second child and first daughter, Hallel recently turned nine and he took to social media to celebrate.

The singer who was full of praises for Hallel shared a photo of his lovely girl on his Instagram page to wish her a happy birthday.

The Dakolo's hold a small intimate birthday for Hallel Photo credit: @halleldakolo/@busoladakolo

Dakolo revealed that his princess is a tennis champion who is also smart and intelligent.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to one of my favorite human @halleldakolo. My daughter ,my little princess and tennis champion. Smart and intelligent Hallel. The in house question paper and my correction fluid. God bless you my baby. May God Almighty keep you safe and purposeful."

See the post below:

In another post, the proud father shared a throwback video of Hallel and her little sister, Zoe as he held them in his arms.

The singer and his babies sang his popular song, Iyawo Mi. In the caption, he questioned why kids rush to grow up do fast.

"Why are they rushing to grow up sef. See Hallel is now 9 years old. She is no longer interested in following me downstairs to micro wave food in the middle of the night. I sha feel betrayed. Happy birthday little mummy @halleldakolo. My kukus!!"

Here's the post:

The singer's photographer wife, Busola took to her Instagram page to celebrate Hallel with beautiful words and prayers.

She also shared a video of the intimate and colourful party held for her daughter.

See the posts below:

Fans and colleagues send birthday wishes

Read some of the comments sighted on the singer's post below:

Kaffydance:

"Happy birthday dear."

Abangmercy:

"Happy birthday baby."

Preyeodede:

"Happy birthday Hallel."

Nikkilaoye:

"Happy Birthday to dear Hallel. God bless her more as she adds a new year today Amen."

Timi Dakolo and wife mark wedding anniversary

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Timi and Busola Dakolo, are no doubt goals to a number of fans and they took to social media to mark their wedding anniversary.

On March 31, 2021, Timi and his photographer wife, Busola, shared a bit about their marriage journey with fans using photos, videos and words, as they celebrated the special occasion.

Taking to his Instagram page, the popular singer shared a video and several snaps of himself with his wife and accompanied it with a caption celebrating him and ‘his girl’ on their anniversary.

