Galatasaray has reacted to the rumour that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in Victor Osimhen

The two Spanish La Liga clubs have reportedly developed interest in signing the striker in the summer of 2026

The Super Eagles star joined Galatasaray permanently last summer after a successful loan spell from Napoli

Galatasaray has reacted to the transfer rumours linking its striker Victor Osimhen to Spanish La Liga clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently in the summer of 2025 after a successful loan spell from Napoli in the 2024/25 season, scoring 37 goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid show interest in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray was meant to be a stopgap to escape his transfer ordeal at Napoli, but his impressive performances prompted the club to sign him permanently.

Most top European clubs pulled out of signing him permanently, but are now eyeing him after continuing his impressive performances in Turkey.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are two of the clubs which have shown interest in signing him as the summer transfer window looms.

Galatasaray reacts to transfer interest in Osimhen

A Galatasaray insider has reacted to the news that Osimhen is attracting transfer interest from Spanish clubs ahead of the summer window.

"I asked Galatasaray if they had any interest in Victor Osimhen. The answer was, ‘We haven't received any offers, and we have no intention of selling him’,” Arda Ozkurt told Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Osimhen has no plans to leave either. Those who are spreading these rumors do not have good intentions.”

Atletico Madrid reportedly wants Osimhen to pair with Ademola Lookman and replace Julian Alvarez amid reports the Argentine striker is linked to Chelsea.

Robert Lewandowski is in his final season at Barcelona and La Blaugrana sees Victor Osimhen as the potential replacements for the Polish forward.

Osimhen unhappy at Galatasaray?

Osimhen is reportedly unhappy at Galatasaray after fans read his reaction following his goal against Caykur Rizespor, which he celebrated mildly.

Fans insinuated that the striker who earns over €400,000 weekly in Istanbul is owed salaries, but a source at Galatasaray has refuted the claims.

The source denied that Osimhen is owed, but is unhappy because he has lacked support on the pitch, which has limited his goals this season.

Galatasaray reacts to Spanish clubs' interest in Victor Osimhen. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

“Osimhen wants to score in every match and be useful to the team. Sometimes he doesn't receive the passes he wants, and this negatively affects him on the field. Osimhen's ambition and desire to score goals don't negatively impact the team. On the contrary, his teammates are positively influenced by his ambition,” the source told NTV Spor.

Osimhen has scored in his last six matches before turning provider and providing two assists during the 5-1 win over Eyupspor on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Serie A club targets Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Juventus is interested in bringing Victor Osimhen back to Italy months after leaving Napoli for Galatasaray.

The Old Lady had previously expressed interest in Osimhen, but Napoli was unwilling to sell to a rival, but has now reignited their interest.

Source: Legit.ng