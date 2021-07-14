Senator Dino Melaye, a former federal lawmaker, has joined the club of Nigerian politicians who have postgraduate degrees

Melaye who represented Kogi West in the eighth Senate shared a statement of result on Facebook indicating he bagged M.Sc. in Policy Analysis

The development has generated mixed reactions as some Nigerians congratulate him while others wonder if he really studied to get the degree

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, has allegedly bagged a Master's degree in Policy Analysis from the University of Abuja.

The controversial and flamboyant ex-lawmaker took to his verified Facebook page on Wednesday evening, July 14, to celebrate the new milestone.

Dino Melaye bags Master's degree in Policy Analysis from the University of Abuja. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Melaye whose bid to return to the ninth Senate was stopped by his political rival, Smart Adeyemi, shared a copy of the statement of result issued to him by the federal university with the caption:

"To God alone be the Glory forever more."

Legit.ng notes that the statement of result dated 26th of November 2019 was signed by the university's deputy registrar (academic), Alkasim M. Umar.

The statement of result reads in part:

"This is to certify that Melaye Dino Daniel with registration number 09493211 having completed an approved course of study, and passed the prescribed examinations, has under the authority of Senate, been awarded M.Sc. Policy Analysis."

Nigerians react

Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to the former senator's post on Facebook.

Ben C Odai said:

"Congratulations to you Dino.

"If the need arises, where you are requested to submit your result for verification, you will gladly present it and make it public as you just did, without hiring 14 SANS and 10 Lawyers to defend your result in Supreme Court."

Maria Chukwudozie said:

"Chai Oga Dino how did you acquire such result. You never came to school for a day and now you have being given M.sc certificate. Hmmmmm Nigeria our country."

Rabe Ahmad Yantuwaru said:

"Wetin money no go buy apart from life in dis Nija..... Anyway, Congratulations Oga Dino you have really make a very good use of your money "

Isaac Ediba said:

"An intellectual bulldozer, a social crusader, never tired of adding value to his life despite his attainments. Congratulations Sir."

Bernard O Eneojo said:

"Only few realized that criticism of others is usually a betrayal of self character. People should learn how to celebrate another's success. How they got it shouldn't be your headache."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Dino Melaye blasts Ndume over certificate scandal

Legit.ng recalls that in 2017, Senator Melaye lashed out at Senator Ali Ndume for asking the Senate to investigate allegations that he did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Melaye was at the time involved in a scandal after reports from Sahara Reporters indicated that although he attended ABU, he did not graduate.

Ndume had at the plenary on Tuesday, March 20, 2017, raised a point of order asking the Senate to investigate the allegation.

Source: Legit