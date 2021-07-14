Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has offered an explanation to people who have a problem with how he spends money

According to the actor, he does not pat tithe in church, so whatever money he gives out is his offering to God

Michael also revealed that he made over N100m recently from acting and and for now he is the richest in the industry

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael in a recent interview gave a sneak peek into the kind of money he is holding down as a movie star.

Speaking to Thebroadwaytv, Michael revealed that he is the richest actor in Nollywood for now and also advised people to look the other way when they see him spending his money anyhow.

Zubby Michael reveals why he does not pay tithe

N102m richer

The Nollywood star who said he wasn't disclosing his financial status for praises disclosed that he has a book where he writes funds paid when he works.

He revealed that a recent look into the book made his realise he has made over a humdered million naira in a short period, not spanning over his entire career.

How Zubby pays his tithe

Speaking further, the actor revealed that he does not pay his tithe in church like other Christians because he does not believe in it.

He noted that he rather gives out the money to people and as it stands, he has to give out N10.2m which is 10% of the N102m he just made.

The actor also advised people to shut up when they see him throwing money around because they don't know what he is doing.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions

While some people praised and believed the actor, other people said he just wanted to brag unnecessarily.

Read some comments below:

Ng_s_glow:

"I love him like that..realest."

Iamdaniel__:

"That’s a lot!!"

Afolaweoflagos

"Ode, lori iro with the agbero roles."

Iam_wizzymendee:

"Talking in the nonsense. Add more figures to it. Just to impress or oppress poor people lol."

Ceegwe:

"Looking for all the possible ways to legalise his new account balance from his newly found hustle."

Wendy___rose:

"I love Zubby, he's speaking to existence... I'm motivated."

Kingjennybae0079:

"You’re doing well my brother, I am proud of you."

Zubby Michael says women can destroy his work

Much loved Nigerian movie star, Zubby Michael, opened up about his single status in an interview with Broadway TV.

During the interview, Zubby confirmed that he truly wasn’t in a romantic relationship. He however said that is the case because he is scared of women.

Not stopping there, the actor admitted that he was ready to give it a chance.

