Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike is never one to leave social media dry with his endless experiences and escapades

The Lagos big boy recently took to social media to reveal how much he paid a third party after missing his flight

A lot of Nigerians however refused to believe him, stating that he lies a lot and he couldn't have paid that much money for a flight within the country

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has taken to social media to reveal the kind of hustly some people are invested in in Lagos.

In a post he shared on Inatagram, he revealed that despite leaving his house three hours before a flight he had booked to the east weeks ago, he still missed it.

Nigerians have refused to believe Pretty Mike Photo credit: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

Mike continued by saying that he got done from his high horse car to take a bike which he shared the video as well.

On getting to the airport, there was nothing he could do and desperation led him to a young man who sold him a business class ticket for 250k instead of the original 80k.

Trying to bring out the moral of his story, the Lagos big boy commended the young man and other Nigerians making ends meet despite how bad the country has gotten.

He wrote:

"This Lagos is truly Paradise “u can’t help but to love it even in the middle of all this nonsense and stress.... I booked a ticket over 2 weeks ago to the East, flight was for 10am, left my house 7am and still missed the flight. not minding I got down from my high horse car and climbed a bike oooh, the interesting part in this story is, the hustle, no flight available, every ticket online totally sold out, I met a young man at the airport that saw my desperation and offered to help."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Mike's post got people dropping remarks, read some comments gathered below:

Callmedamy:

"The moral lesson and the story doesn’t even relate."

Chidube.m:

"Lmao, zero moral lesson, just vibes and nonsense."

Sirdollar:

"You dey lie sha... all this story so that Obi Cubana will be pleased with you that you went through all this stress to go to his mother’s burial."

Clear_stretch_marks:

"There’s no lesson you just wanted to tell us you bought local ticket for 250k that’s if it’s even true."

_abdul__jnr

"This guy dey cook lies."

