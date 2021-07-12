Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, recently spoke on his single status and if that would change anytime soon

In a recent interview, the movie star disclosed that he is scared of women but is now open to giving relationship a chance

According to him, women can destroy things especially if they bother him mentally and affect his film making work

Much loved Nigerian movie star, Zubby Michael, has opened up about his single status in a recent interview with Broadway TV.

In a Youtube video spotted by Legit.ng, the popular actor explained why he has been single and how he hopes to give it a trial now.

During the interview, Zubby confirmed that he truly wasn’t in a romantic relationship. He however said that is the case because he is scared of women. Not stopping there, the actor admitted that he was ready to give it a chance.

He said:

“I’m scared of women, I’ve been working since but now I want to give it a chance.”

Zubby added that women could destroy things and that if he had a girlfriend, he might not have grown to his present level.

The actor added that if things disturb him mentally, it would affect his work. He said the way he puts his entire mind on movie making, and a woman comes and they have issues that make him think, it would affect his career.

He said:

“So as a young man, it’s not that women are bad, they are beautiful but there is time for everything. Conquer the first stage of your life.”

Zubby said that now he has his house and he is doing okay so he can consider giving relationship a chance.

