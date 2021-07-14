Nollywood actress, Crystal Okoye, has taken to social media to call out her colleague, Chizzy Alichi over a job loss

According to Okoye, Alichi discovered they were to be on the same movie set and expressed her displeasure leading to Okoye getting kicked off

Okoye in a recent video explained that Alichi holds a grudge because Okoye did not post photos to celebrate her on her birthday

Several Nigerians have reacted to the now-trending video with mixed reactions, some of whom have slammed Alichi

Nollywood star, Chizzy Alichi has caused quite a buzz on social media following a video posted by her colleague Crystal Okoye who called her out concerning a job she (Okoye) recently lost.

Okoye has called out Alichi over the loss of a job. Photo credit: @crystaloficial1, @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on her page, Okoye alleged that Alichi had her kicked off a movie set after she discovered they were both working on the job together.

Birthday post palava

Okoye explained that Alichi reacted that way because she (Okoye) did not post her on social media on her birthday.

Giving insight into the gist, Okoye narrated how she had traveled all the way from Asaba to Ebonyi for Alichi's wedding, even going ahead to celebrate Alichis's wedding and birthday on social media.

Okoye stated that when it was her birthday, however, Alichi did not reciprocate. This, she claimed, is what informed her decision not to post her on her birthday this year, 2021.

She claimed that because of this, Alichi unfollowed her on social media and started beefing her.

Watch full clip below:

Mixed reactions

While some people have slammed Chizzy Alichi for taking food from Okoye's mouth, others have demanded for the full story.

iamslowdog:

"No be everything una go carry enter social media. Una go finally settle for Asaba. "

luxurydesignersforless:

"Lol, before marriage they worship you so you can fill up their asoebi group, after marriage they treat you like an outcast take heart."

abujasextoyshop:

"This is so petty "

mirabel_shuga:

"You're not saying the truth jare Chizzy I know doesn't like wahala."

sauceprince1:

"Meeeehn! This is serious tho."

topman_tech:

"Let love lead. There is nothing in this life o."

chairman_bullion:

"The problem is that, people live like they created themselves, when there's clearly nothing on this world, even going out and coming in not guaranteed, nor even waking up self, una go dey live una life anyhow... Its well."

as_blunt_as_it_gets:

"When you’re friends with someone, learn how to get in touch with how they feel about little things like these..it goes a long way in maintaining relationships..Y’all think friendship is some@sort of walk in the park. No! Put in effort in the relationship."

mark.mademan:

"the owner of the job are to be blamed for listening to chizzy and sack you."

rosbliz:

"Nor dey carry food comot form person mouth e nor good, hope say u talk the full story sha."

rukayat_apeke:

"Bone her jor, we have thousands of producers making nice films in nija. Pls how many of them will she have to be telling not to let u in d film. Shioooo. If that’s your story is true u go make am. No worry."

Source: Legit