Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got Nigerians talking with her recent post about Nigerian men

The mother of one took to her social media page to stand as a surety that men from her country are good people

The film star insisted that Nigerian men do not cheat but many of her followers did not agree with her

Nigerian men have had their fair share of dragging on social media as women have shared some sad experiences with them.

However, regardless of the narrative, Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is maintaining her stance that men from Nigeria are good people.

Toyin Abraham talks about Nigerian men.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham and Nigerian men

Recently, the actress shared a lovely photo of herself on her page. She was donned on a white t-shirt and blue jeans trousers. According to her, the trouser is for her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi.

What, however, drew more attention to the mother of one was the inscription on the t-shirt she wore. The inscription says, 'the guarantor of Nigerian men.'

In the caption that accompanied her post, the actress maintained that Nigerian men do not cheat.

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerian women stormed her comment section and shared what their thought about her post.

bimbuk_flawless_touch:

"Where's the 'trust me' inside?"

omolaraibrahim:

"Oniduro nigerian men bawo???! OYO is your case ma."

bellyposh:

"which men don’t cheat?"

mokamagical:

"Yes o, we no Dey cheat, thanks for supporting us mama."

mariamajike08:

"Nigerian men can disgrace someone, don't do oniduro for them."

lolamagret:

"Toyin !!!They don’t cheat oooo, but they can disgrace you. make God lead us to the right one."

brelyevans:

"I want a NIGERIAN MAN."

