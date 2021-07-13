Haitian musician Wyclef Jean is among people from the international community who have mourned the late Sound Sultan

The singer shared an old video of both of them on Instagram while noting that a lot of people knew he called the Nigerian singer his cousin

Wyclef added that he lost a brother as fans, followers flooded his comment section to comfort him over the heartbreaking loss

Tributes continue to pour in for late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan who passed away on Sunday, July 11.

Haitian musician Wyclef Jean recently dedicated a post to the late musician on Instagram while reminiscing about the moments they shared together.

Wyclef posted an epic throwback video that captured him, the late Sound Sultan and other friends in a music recording studio.

Haitian star Wyclef Jean mourns Sound Sultan. Photo: @soundsultan/@wyclefjean

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he stated that a lot of Nigerians knew that he used to refer to the Mathematics musician as his cousin. Wyclef said he lost "a great brother."

He wrote:

"Everyone in Nigeria knows I called @soundsultan my cousin I lost a great brother. R. I. P."

See his post below:

Fans comfort Wyclef over Sound Sultan’s death

Upon sharing the post, fans and followers of the musician were seen in the comment section with condolence messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

ngozi_iroha said:

"That’s why I came to your page today my brother Jean to pay respect to you too; cos I know y’all flow like that. Blessings."

ogechukwukanma_ogwo said:

"Thanks Wyclef. The bond and brother love you both shared was special. Rest In Power Lanre."

itshurray said:

"Thanks for your show of love. We miss sound sultan a great deal. RIP."

tagang.sani said:

"We knew Clef you showed love to Nigerian arts way early a long time before the boom , safe to say you contributed a lot."

Colleagues virtually attend Sound Sultan’s burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Sound Sultan was buried by family members and close friends in the US where he passed away.

Unfortunately, colleagues in Nigeria and other parts of the world couldn’t be physically present and they opted to attend the funeral service virtually.

2baba, Daddy Showkey, Eldee among others were spotted during the live Zoom coverage. More condolence messages poured in for the much-loved musician who lost the fight against cancer.

