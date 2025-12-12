The Academic Staff Union of Universities at Sa’adu Zungur University accused the management of neglecting lecturers’ welfare and entitlements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University has accused the institution’s management of neglecting the welfare and entitlements of lecturers.

The union warned that the situation had become unbearable and life-threatening.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the ASUU-SAZU Chairman, Dr. Awwal Hussain, said the union was compelled to raise fresh concerns after months of alleged administrative indifference, despite the intervention of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Resignation of 30 PhD holders

Hussain disclosed that the union’s struggles had already led to the resignation of 30 PhD holders from the university. He added that the challenges persisted even after the intervention of the state government and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the union and the management.

He lamented that the university management failed to clear accumulated salary arrears as contained in Item 3 of the MoU, which mandated all claims to be settled within 12 months — a deadline that elapsed on December 9, 2020.

“It is on a very painful note that the union draws the attention of stakeholders and the general public to the deliberate, persistent, and unjustifiable lapses of the university management. Despite unprecedented funding in the university’s history, the management has failed to honour its obligations,” alleged Hussain.

Salary arrears and pension scheme concerns

The chairman accused the management of intentionally withholding three months of salary arrears, despite receiving increased monthly funding — which rose from N80 million to over N400 million following Governor Bala Mohammed’s intervention.

The union also expressed concern over the stalled implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme. Hussain explained that although deductions had commenced, the government’s response to the actuarial valuation of pension backlogs had not been received.

He further revealed that several families of deceased staff were still being denied their entitlements, stating, “More importantly, the benefits of some of our deceased members remain unsettled till today.”

Ignored correspondences and wage arrears

Hussain accused the management of ignoring official correspondences from the union, citing letters dated August 14, 2025; November 19, 2025; and December 4, 2025, which sought clarification on unpaid entitlements.

“The refusal to respond demonstrates a pattern of disregard, non-transparency, and administrative insincerity,” he added.

He maintained that the union was dissatisfied with the piecemeal payment of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage award arrears, insisting that the remaining 2019 minimum wage consequential adjustment must be paid in one tranche.

MoU implementation rated at 30 per cent

Following a review of the MoU one year after signing, Hussain said the union rated its implementation at only 30 per cent. He cited unresolved issues such as non-payment of pension backlog valuation, incomplete settlement of allowances, non-release of the White Paper on the Visitation Panel Report, failure to re-advertise the position of Bursar, and zero implementation of staff training and retention programmes.

The chairman declared that the union had already initiated internal processes to resume its suspended strike if the issues remained unresolved.

Efforts to get the university’s reaction were unsuccessful, as its spokesperson, Auwal Hassan, did not respond to inquiries as of press time despite being reached by the correspondent.

