EFCC warned that celebrating convicted corrupt individuals weakened Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts and distorted public values

The Commission said communities often defended suspects in court and welcomed convicts home with honours and public celebrations

EFCC officials urged the media and civil society groups to deepen collaboration and drive sustained public re-orientation against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has cautioned Nigerians against celebrating individuals convicted of corruption, warning that such actions weaken national efforts to curb financial crimes and promote accountability.

The warning was delivered in Kaduna during a one-day capacity building workshop organised for media professionals and civil society groups.

The forum focused on strengthening collaboration between the Commission, journalists and advocacy organisations in addressing corruption.

Communities accused of glorifying corruption

Nasir Salele, Head of the Legal Department at the EFCC Kaduna Zonal Directorate, said many communities have developed a troubling habit of standing with accused persons rather than supporting justice.

He noted that it was not uncommon to see villagers troop to court to oppose prosecution efforts.

Salele recalled witnessing scenes where supporters protested in defence of individuals facing corruption charges.

He described the conduct as disturbing and harmful to the rule of law. According to him, the situation becomes worse when convicted persons are treated as heroes upon returning to their communities.

“There was a case in Nigeria well-known and on record where an individual was investigated, prosecuted, found guilty, convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment. After he completed the imprisonment, the entire community came out to celebrate and welcome him back as their son. Ideally, the community ought to have detested him,” he said.

Media, civil society urged to act

Salele added that society often rewards unexplained wealth with honours and titles. He said this practice creates the false impression that prosecutors are enemies rather than defenders of public interest.

Declaring the workshop open, Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Kaduna Directorate, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, acknowledged the role of the media and civil society in exposing corruption.

Speaking on behalf of the EFCC chairman, he described journalists and civic groups as partners who bring hidden abuses to public attention.

Kaltungo said the Commission has benefited from investigative reports and whistleblowing that revealed abuse of office and financial misconduct. He called for deeper cooperation, stating that the campaign against corruption requires shared responsibility.

Call for public reorientation

Also speaking at the event, Tony Orilade, Head of Public Interface at EFCC headquarters, criticised public displays of support for corrupt individuals, including organised celebrations and public solidarity campaigns. He warned that such behaviour damages the country’s moral foundation.

Zainab Sani Ahmed, Head of Public Relations at the Kaduna Zonal Directorate, urged journalists to intensify public education. She said sustained awareness would help change attitudes and encourage Nigerians to actively support the fight against corruption.

