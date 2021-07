President Muhammadu Buhari has invited members of the Senate to a dinner at the Presidential Villa today Tuesday, July 13, by 8 pm.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read the President’s letter on the floor of the Senate at the commencement of the plenary.

Lawan asked his colleagues to arrive at the Senate wing of the National Assembly for take off to the Villa by 7 pm.

Source: Legit.ng