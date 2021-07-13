Senator Orji Kalu, the chief whip of the Senate, has addressed the report that said he visited British High Commissioner over IPOB matter

Kalu, who was a former governor of Abia state, noted that the British envoy to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, paid a visit to his house in May

The senator, however, urged Nigerians to desist from spreading false claims about his personality and the office he occupies

FCT, Abuja - The Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Kalu, has described as false a report that claimed he had a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, to discuss issues relating to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Nation reports that Kalu made the clarifications on Tuesday, July 13, in Abuja, in a statement issued by Emeka Nwala of the Office of the chief whip.

Senator Orji Kalu has refuted the report that he visited the British envoy to discuss IPOB matters. Credit: Orji Kalu.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that he explained that contrary to rumours, it was the British High Commissioner that visited him, at his Abuja residence on May 13.

The former governor of Abia state said he was accompanied by the political counsellor, British High Commission, Jonathan Bacon and the first secretary on political matters, Stuart Gardner.

There's a campaign of calumny against my person

Vanguard also reports that Kalu called on individuals and groups to desist from spreading false claims about him, adding that prior to the arrival of the British envoy, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, was in his house on a cordial visit.

He said Ngige was not even aware that the British envoy was paying him a visit on that same day.

Kalu said:

"It, therefore, baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige. In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person."

Kalu stressed that he neither visited nor discussed IPOB with British High Commissioner as being reported.

Ohanaeze sets up a legal team to monitor Nnamdi Kanu's trial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, finally reacted to the rearrest and extradition of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government.

It was reported that Ohanaeze insisted that in as much it was not averse to Kanu’s trial, he must be tried within the ambit of the laws of the country and in line with global best practices.

The group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, July 10, in Enugu.

Source: Legit Newspaper