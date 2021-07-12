A Nigerian man, Olugbenga Shoyele, has climbed higher in the Canadian justice system as he became a court judge

Olugbenga who finished from OAU will be starting his new role on Monday, July 12, few days after his appointment was announced

Many celebrated him massively on social media, saying he is proof that Nigerians are hardworking and brilliant

Punch Newspaper, in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 10, revealed that Alberta’s minister of justice, Kaycee Madu, made the announcement.

Many celebrated him

The successful man and newly appointed judge finished from Obafemi Awolowo University. He will be resuming his role on Monday, July 12.

Many Nigerians have taken to Facebook in their hundreds to commend his triumph. Many said that foreign countries are taking the nation's best because they offer better opportunities.

David A David said:

"In Nigeria, only southerners you will be hearing making impact outside and getting appointment in offices in other countrries. Congratulations Sir."

Adamu Abdullazeezbako said:

"Congratulations to you sir,my lecturer at Faculty of law University of Jos, Administrative law Expert and Author."

Ezy Oluwatobiloba said:

"That's what you will get From the most educated tribe in Nigeria."

Patrick Bamidele said:

"Congratulations sir! The unction to function effectively in this new office is released upon you in Jesus name. The next appointment shall be greater than this in Jesus name. I rejoice with you sir."

