One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Zahra Indimi, recently shared some insight on relationships

According to the first daughter, a person’s spouse is the closest person to them who can truly tell if they were good

Zahra revealed this on social media via her Instagram story and internet users later reacted to the post after it went viral

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Zahra Indimi, got internet users talking after she shared her interesting take on determining a good spouse.

In a post shared on the young lady’s social media page via her Instagram story, she shared a video of a preacher sharing a teaching of Prophet Muhammad.

According to the preacher, the truly best from among a set of people are those who are good to their spouses.

Zahra then accompanied the post with a note where she explained that it was something she had always believed.

Speaking further, the young lady said that a person’s spouse is the closest to them and if they can testify to their goodness, then it is true.

See screenshots below:

Zahra Buhari shares teaching on being a good spouse. Photos: @mrs_zmbi

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

Nigerians react

The post soon went viral on social media and Nigerian internet users shared their interesting takes on it. Some of them asked if her mother believed her father, President Buhari, was also a good person. Read what some of them had to say below:

Vintagewearl:

"Your mum have always said your dad is not a good person ."

Seundreams:

"Can Aisha ur mum say the same to your papa? Mtchew."

Pretty_rose935:

"Exactly, ur gf, wife is d one to say weda u r good or bad. Some people are good outside while dey r devil inside.

Nobody should judge dis beautiful lady here, she is not buhari ."

Ochanya_uleh:

"Can your Mum say the same about your father? Aside title of being presidents daughter, can you say buhari is a good man , smh."

Legendary_e.e:

"That means your Mom was right about your Dad."

Interesting.

Marriage means unconditional love - Zahra Buhari

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Zahra, recently got people on social media talking after she shared a recent post where she explained what marriage meant to her.

Zahra had posted a video where she had gathered a number of people to share their view on marriage. While some of them described it as being interesting, others said it was all about trust among other things.

In the caption of the post, the young lady then shared her own view on the topic. According to Zahra, marriage to her meant unconditional love in all its forms.

Source: Legit.ng