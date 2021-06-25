Popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has updated internet users on the back and forth between him and Wizkid’s fans over his Grammy win

Fela’s son had claimed Wizkid did not qualify to be called a Grammy winner owing to him getting recognised over a feature with Beyonce

This led to Seun Kuti being dragged online by the singer's fans after Wizkid’s Grammy plaque arrived in Nigeria

However, Seun has now shared a screenshot of a private message Wizkid sent to him, where he showed respect for him

Controversial Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has taken to Instagram to update his fans and Wizkid FC members on how things had progressed between him and the Made In Lagos star.

The son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti shared a screenshot showing that Wizkid had actually sent him a private message.

In the message, Wizkid had referred to Seun as his ‘egbon’ which means big brother and also explained that he had nothing but respect for the saxophonist.

Seun Kuti exposes Wizkid's private message to him. Photos: @bigbirdkuti, @wizkidayo.

Source: Instagram

Seun who was clearly doing this to prove Wizkid’s fans wrong explained in his caption that all the trolling he got from the fans could do nothing to him.

He wrote:

“One million comment no fit light matches. My DM so SARCASTIC right now. #buharischildren.”

See the post below:

Reactions from fans

Read what some internet users had to say about Seun's disclosed DM below:

Haktoy:

"Wizkid is the Egbon here cos despite your untoward remarks targeted at him, he’s still positive towards you. What’s the essence posting his dm with you. No be the kutis give wizkid his talent, na regard he get for una. He has shown support for Felabration over the years and still loyal so no abuse am."

Jossigraphy:

"I know you will definitely FRAME this enjoy but no pass your boundary to FC anyway we still Dey dance to your album like this."

Neva_quitt:

"Baba you pass this level, all this one no need......na respect wizzy Dey show."

How it all started

Wizkid had been named as a Grammy winner by the award organisers for his work with Beyonce on her Brown Skin Girl track.

However, there had been arguments that he wasn’t really a Grammy winner because it wasn’t his song.

Seun Kuti had also threw shade Wizkid’s way by suggesting that he didn’t qualify to be called a Grammy winner because the song belonged to Beyonce.

Wizkid’s fans troll Seun after singer receives Grammy plaque

However, Wizkid’s fans heavily trolled Seun after a Grammy plaque was delivered to the Made In Lagos star with his name boldly written on it.

On the plaque, it was written that he won the award for Best Music Video alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy for Brown Skin Girl.

Seun Kuti refuses to back down, throws more shade

After Wizkid received his plaque, Fela’s son took to social media to shade him again.

According to Seun, there are only four musicians in Nigeria whose music has been nominated for the Grammys, himself, his brother Femi, juju singer Sunny Ade and Burna Boy.

Still standing on the fact that Wizkid featuring on a Grammy award-winning song does not make him a nominee, Seun stated that an album gaining recognition is different from a music video.

Wizkid finally breaks silence, responds to Seun Kuti

The Essence crooner told Kuti to grab his sax and make some music while urging him not to pay attention to the people recognising his award.

The Starboy also said that everyone thoroughly enjoyed Kuti's last album and were in fact still dancing to it.

Wizkid’s fans however had hilarious replies to their fave’s reaction. Many of them saw it as Wizkid also throwing shade.

Perhaps this is what led to Seun sharing Wizkid’s private message to him, showing that there is no bad blood between him and the Grammy winner.

Source: Legit.ng News