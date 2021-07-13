The Bauchi chapter of the PDP has said that the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, would be defeated in 2023

Dogara was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he defected to the PDP during the build-up to the 2019 elections

The party has endorsed a university lecturer, Adamu Sulaiman Usman, as its replacement for Dogara in 2023

Bauchi state - Apparently dissatisfied with his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed that the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, would not return to the green chamber in 2023.

This Day reports that some stakeholders of the PDP from Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency on Monday, July 12, endorsed Adamu Sulaiman Usman, a university lecturer to replace Dogara.

Legit.ng gathered that Dogara who is currently representing the three local government areas in the House, was first elected in 2007 and has been occupying the seat till date.

The secretary of the Dass Unity Support Forum for Kaura 2023, Abdulmummini Haruna Bazali, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in the Dass local government area of Bauchi state.

PDP says Dogara will be defeated in 2023

He said the young lecturer of the University of Bingham, Abuja, possesses all the qualities needed to replace the former House speaker, adding that he has done exceptionally well in all his endeavours.

Bazali said Usman was chosen based on his track record and his family background, pointing out that he has excellent moral training, and respects everyone irrespective of their financial or social status.

He said:

“We consider that it is high time we in Dass LGA produced the House of Representatives member because since the return of democracy, we have produced only one representative in 1999, and he only spent one term."

Leadership also reports that Bazali said it is not politically healthy for old politicians to be recycling themselves in the corridors of powers while the youths only stand aloof and watch without being mentored.

