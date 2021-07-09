Amid the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and other party bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Seyi Makinde has shared an insight on what the opposition must do.

The Punch reports that the Oyo state governor on Thursday, July 8, said that the party must do everything to hold its members and chieftains together

Makinde made this known when the reconciliation committee led by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolam submitted its report to him.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said though the congress has come and gone, PDP is still in need of getting all the tendencies together

While appreciating the members of the committee, Makinde added that they have quite a bit to learn from their elders.

He went on to note that the reconciliation committee's report is coming at the right time for PDP to still try to pull its people together irrespective of the outcome of the zonal congress.

PDP chairman asked to resign as more party members defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng had previously reported that the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, was asked to resign from his position due to recent defections suffered by the party.

It was reported that the demand was made by Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state.

The lawmaker argued that the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.

Presidency predicts what will happen to PDP before 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, the presidency said the main opposition party in the country may become empty before the 2023 general elections.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina stated this on Thursday, July 8, in a piece titled, ‘Speaking to PDP in the language it understands.’

Adesina said the PDP is being spoken to in the language it understands, adding that it is screaming blue murder.

Source: Legit