Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday, July 12, put to rest the rumour making the round on his alleged plan to dump PDP

Obaseki, who is serving his second term as the governor of the state was denied ticket by the APC-led by Adams Oshiomhole

The governor later dumped the APC and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the build-up to the governorship election in the state in 2020

Benin, Edo - Following the gale of defection that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last few weeks, the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has ruled out the possibility of returning to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that Obaseki left the APC in 2020 after he was disqualified from seeking the party’s ticket for re-election.

He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was re-elected for a second term.

Legit.ng gathered that Obaseki, who spoke in Abuja on Monday, July 12, against the backdrop of the exodus of governors elected on the platform of the PDP to the APC, insisted he would not join the train.

Three PDP governors including Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) have joined the APC in recent days.

Obaseki, however, described rumours making the rounds that he intended to return to the APC as laughable.

He stated he is committed to serving Edo under the “stable, people-oriented and democratic structure” of the PDP.

Leadership also reports that Obaseki declared his unwavering commitment and strong belief in the PDP as a party that holds the solution to issues of governance deficit facing the nation at the moment.

He reportedly said:

“Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our nation today under the APC.

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our nation to her of pride of place in the comity of nations."

