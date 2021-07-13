An FCT high court has turned down the request to keep Ebisintei Awudu, the former surveyor-general of the federation in custody

Awudu was arraigned on a 22-count charge of fraud by the ICPC on Monday, July 12, before Justice Olusegun Adeniyi

The former surveyor-general who pleaded not guilty to all counts was granted bail in the sum of N100 million and asked to produce a surety

FCT, Abuja - Ebisintei Awudu, the former surveyor-general of the federation, was on Monday, July 12, granted bail by an Abuja court.

Channels TV reports that Federal Capital Territory high court in Maitama set the bail for Awudu who was arraigned before Justice Olusegun Adeniyi at N100 million.

Ebisintei Awudu was arraigned by the ICPC for allegedly diverting N2.8 billion.

In his ruling, Justice Adeniyi asked the defendant to produce a surety who must be a director-general, The Cable added.

Case adjourned

The former surveyor-general of the federation is facing a 22-count charge of fraud. He is also being accused of awarding multiple contracts worth over N2 billion to a company where he is said to be a director and shareholder.

He reportedly also received over N300m as gratification from a contractor executing different contracts.

Pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions, the former surveyor-general will remain in the detention facility of ICPC. The judge adjourned the case to September 13 for the commencement of trial.

Source: Legit.ng