The Federal High Court in Abuja in a hearing presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Thursday, July 8, granted bail to Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, the former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the court's decision, the bail, which is in the sum of 200 million, goes with two sureties resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Channels TV reports.

Justice Egwuatu noted that one of the sureties must be a professor in a federal university, and the other must own a property in Abuja.

Added to these, the houses of the sureties must be verified by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Professor Ojerinde was also ordered to submit his international passport to the court.

Source: Legit.ng