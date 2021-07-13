The fight against criminality in Lagos earned a massive victory on Monday as three machete-carrying thugs were arrested by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The suspected hoodlums who specialise in terrorising motorists and other road users were nabbed around Ojota

There has been an outcry over the criminal activities of some armed men robbing people in broad daylight on major roads in Lagos state

In what signposts another victory in the fight against criminality in Lagos, some machete-wielding thugs were on Monday, July 12, arrested by the state governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The suspected criminals met their waterloo while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

Three thugs terrorising motorists were nabbed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday. Credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

They were said to be terrorising cars users and motorists held in traffic around the area with dangerous weapons.

How it happened

A motorist was being harassed by three weapon-carrying hoodlums when Governor Sanwo-Olu and his convoy arrived at the spot of the incident at Ojota.

The governor's presence brought a relative calm as his security officials swung into action and arrested the hoodlums who were trying to "forcefully drag him (the driver) out of his vehicle."

The criminals were disarmed and dragged into the vehicle where they would be handed to the state police command for investigation and prosecution.

Traffic robbers in Lagos state

Despite the Lagos state government's concentrated efforts towards curbing criminalities in the state, there has been an overwhelming outcry over the activities of hoodlums terrorising motorists and road users.

On the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Redeem road and Ibafo down to Ojota, hoodlums are often sighted robbing people in daylight in the traffic.

People have been raising complaints, which eventually forced the state government to intensify its security efforts.

Nigerians react to criminals' arrest

Nigerians on social media have been lauding the arrest of criminals by the state governor.

Abidemi Ojo wrote:

"Kudos to our listening Mr. Governor and his crew. However, there are urgent needs to sanitised Computer Village and Ikeja Awolowo way under the bridge. It's perpetual daylight Rubery of phones and personal belongings of Lagosians and visitors into computer Village environ at the tip nose of our helpless traffic polices and NURTW works.

"Governor Sanwolu needs to be proactive before youths go on another END touts protest in Computer Village and its environ."

Abel Kporo said:

"Nice one your Excellency! Let undercover police men go into every corner of Lagos and bring these criminals to book. It’s getting too much. I really commend this swift move by you sir."

Tajudeen Bhadmus wrote:

"Please, go and investigate the criminality that is going on in the Itire-Odo-Eran axis. Police are overwhelmed."

Dipo Onasanya said:

"All the seized motor cycles should be donated to policemen, so they can respond quickly to distress calls, especially traffic hold up crimes. They must also be armed with guns or tasers to immobilise these traffic robbers."

