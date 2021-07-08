Another Yobe community has come under the attack of terrorist elements who came with anti-aircraft guns

According to residents, the criminals might have come to loot, given the fact that the day was a market day

Meanwhile, some personnel of the Nigeria military were reported to have ambushed the terrorists on their way back

Another northern community has been invaded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Specifically, the terrorists attacked Katarko village a distance of 18 kilometers away from Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

Channels Television reports that the insurgents drove into the community around 10:00 a.m. in one Armoured Personnel Car (APC) and six Toyota Hilux mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

Going further, the news outlet, reports that some residents said the insurgents might have come to loot foodstuff as today, Thursday, is the market day of Katarko village.

It added that other unconfirmed sources from the village revealed, the military had ambushed the Insurgents while returning back to their base.

In another report, Nigeria's minister of defence Bashir Magashi says President Muhammadu Buhari is right to say that he would deal with the criminals terrorising the country “in the language they understand".

According to the defence minister, there is nothing wrong or the president to get rid of those planning to distablise the country.

Going further, he vowed that criminal elements in the country would be brought to book as the law will take its course against them.

Nigerian troops neutralise Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

Meanwhile, troops on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by Nwachukwu revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles.

Support security agencies, Army chief sends message to Nigerians

In other news, the general officer commander, 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Usman A. Yusuf, has called on Nigerians to always offer their support to the security agencies so as to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The GOC said though the Nigerian Army needs more men in the Armed forces but can only work or recruit based on the national budget of the country.

Major General Usman Yusuf stated this while speaking with newsmen at Gingiya barracks in Sokoto shortly after the Jumaat prayer commemorating this year Nigeria Army Day in the state.

