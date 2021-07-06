There was chaos in Apapa area of Lagos state on Tuesday, July 6, due to a gun battle between a joint security team and area boys

According to eyewitnesses, the security team arrived at the area in an attempt to dislodge the miscreants blamed for the illegal activities

The unrest was reportedly triggered when the hoodlums in the area resisted the action, leading to a fracas between the parties.

Lagos state - A report by Daily Trust indicates that area boys are in a gun battle with a joint team of security operatives at Apapa axis in Lagos state.

The joint security team made up of police officers, Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) officials and soldiers arrived Tin-Can’s first gate at Mile 2-Apapa expressway to dislodge miscreants allegedly responsible for criminal activities in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums who resisted the action attacked the security team with stones and bottles leading to a fracas between the parties, Sahara Reporters added.

A commercial motorcycle rider speaking to the news publication noted that the task team fired tear gas at the raging crowd of hoodlums to dislodge the area boys.

