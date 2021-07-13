Nigerians have been urged to support the elderly, youths and the less privileged in every nook and cranny of the country

The charge was given by Ibijoke, the wife of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a presentation of the award by the Igbo women group

Sanwo-Olu's wife, who expressed delight over honour done to her by the group, urged other organisations in the state to emulate the group

Oshodi, Lagos - The wife of the Lagos state governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the wife of the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the state House of Assembly, Roseline Idimogu, have commended the women wing of the state chapter of Igbo speaking community for promoting the work of the charity.

Legit.ng reports that Sanwo-Olu, along with other women received awards of excellence for their roles in championing the cause of women, youths and the less privileged in the society.

Roseline Idimogu, Hon Jude Idimogu and others at the award-giving event. Credit: Jude Idimogu

Source: Facebook

The women called on other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) to emulate the philanthropic gesture of the Igbo group.

The programme which took place on Sunday, July 11, was in commemoration of the Women’s Day celebration, empowerment and presentation of awards of excellence, sponsored by the women wing of the Igbo speaking community in Lagos state.

While appreciating the award, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Roseline Idimogu said the award would no doubt reinforce her conviction to continually put measures in place to assuage the plight of the less privileged and the downtrodden in society.

She said:

“I appreciate this association for finding me worthy of being presented with an award of excellence in recognition and appreciation of our sincere efforts to fast-track growth and development and also scale up the welfare and wellbeing of residents, especially women, youths and children.

"This award will no doubt reinforce our conviction to continually put measures in place to assuage the plight of the less privileged and the downtrodden in the society.”

Sanwo-Olu urged other organisations and individuals to take a cue from the laudable initiative of the association in helping the needy.

She added:

“We all have a duty to look out for the interest and welfare of vulnerable groups in society in order to make the world a better place. It is in line with various initiatives of the state government through the ministry of women affairs and poverty alleviation, ministry of youth and social development, as well as other ministries, departments and agencies of government to support the people, especially in terms of welfare and empowerment.”

In her address, Idimogu, who was also a recipient of the award of excellence for her role in promoting the welfare of women, youths and the vulnerable in the society, urged women to continue to be their brother's keepers, stressing that God would reward them in due season.

A member of Lagos state House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, who was a guest at the event, lauded the efforts of the group in soliciting funds to alleviate the suffering of widows and the downtrodden.

He said:

“They have come to solicit for funds from well-meaning Nigerians to make life better for the widows, poor people, in the society, especially now that the economy is biting so hard. They deserve to get all the necessary support because the government alone cannot do the job.

“I will also urge you as the second largest population in the State after Yoruba to use your number to effectively participate in politics, especially now that the local government election is around the corner, go out and vote for your chosen candidates to remain politically relevant in Lagos state.”

