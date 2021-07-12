Prominent APC governor, Ben Ayade, has announced the sack of one of his commissioners, Chris Njah

The Cross River state governor announced Njah's sack via his media aide, noting that it took immediate effect

While there was no reason given for the sack, it was speculated that it could be connected to Ayade's recent defection to APC

Calabar, Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has reportedly sacked Chris Njah, the commissioner for social housing in the south-south state.

The Guardian reported that the sack was announced in a statement by Governor Ayade’s media aide, Christian Ita.

The Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, has sacked the commissioner for social housing, Chris Njah. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

The governor has also directed the sacked commissioner to return government properties and vehicles in his care with immediate effect.

No reason given for the sack

Legit.ng notes that the reason for Njah's sack was not disclosed in the statement.

The Guardian, however, speculated that it may not be unconnected to Ayade’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

Recall that since his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Cross River state governor has sacked many of his appointees.

Governor Ayade's aide resigns

Meanwhile, Mark Obi, the special adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to Governor Ayade recently resigned his appointment.

Obi said he resigned because of his attachment to the PDP.

The former aide, in a letter to the governor, said he would not defect to the ruling APC.

Two PDP Reps from Cross River defect to APC

In another related development, Idagbo Ochiglegoor, a member of the PDP in the House of Representatives, has defected to the APC.

Ochiglegoor defected to the ruling party alongside another colleague, Michael Etaba.

Legit.ng gathers that Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the house, announced their defection on the floor of the green chamber on Tuesday, June 29.

Zamfara senator resigns from PDP

Similarly, Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau has announced the resignation of his membership of the PDP.

This was disclosed by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant press to the president of the Senate in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the president of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday, June 29.

Source: Legit.ng