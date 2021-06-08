Calabar, Cross River - Since his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has sacked at least five commissioners in his cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has sacked at least five commissioners in his cabinet since his defection to APC. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Source: Facebook

At least five other appointees have also been relieved of their duties by the Cross River state governor.

While no official reason was given for the governor's action, there are speculations that the sacked appointees were those who refused to follow him to the APC.

Below is the list of the appointees sacked so far.

Commissioners

1. Mike Usibe - Commissioner for new city development

2. Rita Ayim - Commissioner for women affairs

3. Asu Okang - Commissioner for information

4. and Ntufam Etim - Commissioner for climate change

5. Francis Etta - Commissioner for special duties

While the first four on the list were sacked about a week ago, Etta, the commissioner for special duties, was sacked on Tuesday, June 8, PM News reported.

The sack took immediate effect, according to the governor's special adviser on media and publicity, Christian Ita, who made the disclosure in Calabar.

Other sacked appointees

1. Leo Inyambe

2. Orok Duke

3. Victor Okon

4. John Bassey

5. Mbeh Agbiji

Another aide resigns

Meanwhile, Mark Obi, the special adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to Governor Ben Ayade has resigned his appointment.

Obi said he resigned because of his attachment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former aide, in a letter to the governor, said “as a founding member of the PDP, he would not defect to the ruling APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a previous report, Governor Ayade said he appointed 38,000 political aides to tackle the menace of poverty in the state.

The governor who on Thursday, May 20, defected to the APC said the appointment is to afford him the “emotional and social temperature” to discharge his duties.

Making reference to the constitution, Governor Ayade said the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the people.

Source: Legit