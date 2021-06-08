Personal style is about having a sense of yourself, a sense of what you believe in and wearing what you like. It is about accepting who you are and it is pretty clear to see that there are some Nigerian celebrity siblings who are fully aware of theirs.

While they may have been carried in the same womb, these celebrity siblings could not be any more different from each other.

Siblings will agree or disagree but it is common to see that for the most part, they end up enjoying many of the same things.

However, there are some kids who grow up to be the polar opposite of each other, even to the extent that you'd never guess they were related.

Legit.ng highlights three pairs of celebrity siblings with totally different styles.

Check them out:

1. Temi and DJ Cuppy

The sisters each have a different sense of style. Photo credit: @cuppymusic, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Although they are three sisters with Tolani being the first (and less popular), DJ Cuppy and Temi have grown quite a reputation on social media as the popular Otedola sisters.

However, their styles couldn’t be any more different. While Temi is more into minimal but edgy looks, DJ Cuppy has proven herself a lover of all things bright and extravagant.

2. Teniola and Niniola

It is pretty easy to forget that the Apata singers who are both entertainers are sisters. But who can blame you? They are nothing alike.

They are both talented but have very different sense of styles. Photo credit: @offialniniola, @tenitheentertainer

Source: Instagram

While Niniola is into more feminine looks, often putting her curves on display and experimenting with bold hair colours, Teni is more of a tomboy and mostly into big shirts and baggy pants and shorts.

3. Laura and Linda Ikeji

Laura Ikeji is one Nigerian celebrity who has worked very hard to shed the image of being media mogul Linda Ikeji’s baby sister. And in doing this, she has created a sense of style very different from her sister’s.

The Ikeji sisters are pretty popular but with different personalities. Photo credit: @lauraikeji, @lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

While Linda is more reserved and often leans toward comfort than style, Laura is more daring, into trends and well, more outspoken.

These celebrities are very much talented in their various fields of life but their unique sense of style more often than not leaves fans stunned.

On fashion minimalists in the movie industry

When it comes to mainstream Nigerian fashion, it is no news that loud, shiny and daring looks take the front seats.

From exotic and extravagant hair extensions, bold makeup and boisterous outfits, there is no dulling the shine of a Nigerian celebrity when it comes to living in the spotlight.

And then there is Genevieve Nnaji, the minimalist queen steady killing it on the fashion scene.

Source: Legit.ng