Another round of intra-party crisis is threatening to tear the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress apart

Over 6,000 members have been mobilised to challenge the political leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC national leader

Former Lagos SSG and the convener, Lagos4Lagos Movement, also passed a vote of no confidence on the state caretaker committee

Lagos state - A report by The Guardian indicates that dissatisfaction is growing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos state chapter.

According to the report, Princes Aderenle Adeniran Ogunsanya, a former secretary to the state government along with Abdul Azzez Adediran, Lagos4Lagos Movement convener mobilised more than 6,000 party members to challenge the political leadership of Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader.

Former Lagos SSG and convener, Lagos4Lagos Movement is challenging the political leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Both Adediran and Ogunsanya called on the Governor Mai Mala-Buni-led caretaker committee to sack the Lagos caretaker committee headed by Chief Tunde Balogun.

The duo addressing party members across 245 wards at a rally held in Ikeja on Sunday, July 11, urged Buni to probe the committee over allegations of fraud.

Ogunsanya and Adediran alleged that the leadership of the party deceived aspirants to pay N2 million for nomination forms for local government chairmanship and N550,000 for councillorship.

While passing a vote of no confidence on the Balogun-led caretaker committee, the duo called on the Buni-led committee to investigate what transpired at the Lagos local government primaries.

Lagos APC members protest imposition of candidate

Earlier, members of the APC in Lagos state outrightly rejected the alleged imposition of Abdulhameed Salawu as the chairmanship candidate of the party in the forthcoming local government election.

It was reported that Salawu popularly known as Dullar is the incumbent chairman of the Somolu local government area.

The party members on Thursday, June 24, marched peacefully to the Lagos state House of Assembly in protest against the imposition.

Prominent Lagos APC chieftain remanded in prison

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC and former vice chairman of Lagos Island local government, Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, was remanded in prison custody over illegal drug dealings.

Kehinde's remand was ordered by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, June 30, following his arraignment for allegedly exporting 1.000 kilogrammes of coc*ine.

Justice Ayokunle Faji made the order after Kehinde pleaded “not guilty” to a one-count charge bordering on the offence.

