The peace and reconciliation committees have been set up by the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Some members of the party were aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries recently conducted in all LGAs and LCDAs across the state

Seye Oladejo, the party's spokesman in the state, said that the committees are saddled with the responsibility of uniting the members

Ikeja, Lagos - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would on Friday, July 2, inaugurate peace and reconciliation committees to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and ensure victory at the polls.

In a statement issued by the state APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, and seen by Legit.ng, the party said the committees are constituted to engender peace and unity in order to ensure victory for the party at the polls.

Lagos APC has inaugurated peace, reconciliation committees ahead of July local government election. Credit: Seye Oladejo.

The committees are expected to meet with party leaders, aspirants, members and other relevant stakeholders in the state over issues emanating from the last local government primary elections.

The membership of the committees, according to Oladejo are:

Lagos West Senatorial District

1. HE Abiodun Ogunleye - Chairman.

2. Hon. Kaoli Olusanya

3. Barr. Sunny Adeeko

4. Hon. Segun Agbaje

5. Hon. Wale Raji

6. Hon. Tunde Isiaq

7. Engr. Bayo Erikitola

Lagos West senatorial district 2

1. Senator Anthony Adefuye - Chairman

2. Hon. Kolade Alabi

3. Hon. Jimi Benson

4. Hon. Tayo Orekoya

5. Hon. Wole Diya

6. Chief Wale Mogaji

7. Hon. Adebola Shabi

Lagos East senatorial district

1. Prince Tajudeen Olusi -Chairman

2. Hon. Wale Oshun

3. Hon. Hakeem Bamgbola

4. Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King

5. Hon. Hakeem Masha

6. Mr. Jide Adams

7. Ms. Omolara Vaughn

Lagos Central senatorial district

1. Prince Rabiu Oluwa - chairman

2. Hon. Kamal Bayewu

3. Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi

4. Hon. Hodewu Suru Avoseh

5. Hon. Dotun Adegbola

6. Hon. Moshood Salvador

7. Barr. Sunday Kappo

Lagos APC members protest imposition of candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that members of the APC in Lagos state outrightly rejected the alleged imposition of Abdulhameed Salawu as the chairmanship candidate of the party in the upcoming local government election.

It was reported that Salawu popularly known as Dullar is the incumbent chairman of the Somolu local government area.

The party members on Thursday, June 24, marched peacefully to the Lagos state House of Assembly in protest against the imposition.

